Qantas Lounge exposed in shocking online reviews of the premium airport service: ‘Dirty, overpriced’

Passengers have devastated Qantas Club lounges, labeling them “dirty and overpriced”, “embarrassing” for Australia and “one of the greatest scammers of all time”.

Last week, a TikTok user named Kiki let the airline down with a video review of the lounge that has been viewed more than 47,000 times.

She joked that her “sh*t” toasted sandwich in the lounge cost $700, due to the huge entry fee.

Qantas charges a $99 joining fee plus $600 for a one-year membership to access its lounges. For two years, the membership costs $1,100.

Kiki was also forced to make the sandwich herself, using the ‘make your own toastie station’ mounted on the buffet area of ​​the lounge.

Describing her experience, she said, “I’ve been badly ripped off. It’s dirty, and the food sucks.’

After the experience, she emailed Qantas asking to cancel her membership, but the airline did not respond.

“I will never make this mistake again,” she said.

On TikTok, a Qantas lounge member named Kiki siad, it was ‘dirty and the food is s***’

A customer said of the Qantas Lounge in Sydney that the buffet area was ‘cluttered and uncomfortable’. Nothing was refilled and it seems like no one is cleaning’ (Pictured, a photo from a review on airlinequality.com)

Frequent flyers have also been unleashed on online review websites to point out the failing standards of food, hygiene and service in the exclusive lounges.

On productreview.com.au, Qantas lounges scraped to an average of 1.3 stars from 77 reviews, with many noting that the airline had deteriorated from previously good standards.

‘Why can’t I give 0 stars?’ one member complained.

“Dirty as always,” wrote a Sydney man after being confronted with clutter on chairs and “sticky tables and dirty carpet” in the lounge.

A traveler posted a photo on social media of ‘stale lounge food’ he received at a Qantas case, lounge, though he admitted to enjoying it

Customers at productreview.com.au hammered Qantas on their experiences at Qantas Club Lounge (Pictured, website reviews)

“You’d think Qantas would at least keep a clean Qantas club since it’s their main attraction at any airport.”

A consistent complaint was how poorly the lounges reflected Australia’s leading airline.

“If this really is Australia’s premium carrier, then I’m ashamed,” wrote one man after choosing between “a salad with green leaves and boiled potatoes, a watered-down pumpkin soup or a homemade ham and cheese sandwich.” Brisbane.

“I have seen the gradual decline of the Q club for several years now.”

“Cooking a sandwich is not my idea of ​​eating in an airline lounge,” a woman from Sydney wrote in July.

“The food is very cheap and simple,” a Sydney traveler wrote in a two-star review on Aug. 23.

“At the moment it’s not worth paying for it. There’s better food outside the lounge.’

Last week, a woman said she paid $350 to bring her daughter but had to choose from “warm house brand pies, watery minestrone soup, and make your own ham and cheese sandwich with 15 other people.”

“My daughter and I have been flying between states every week for the past six months. Unfortunately the standard of the lounges in Sydney and Melbourne has really gone down,” she wrote.

A traveler from Canberra left after being unable to find a seat for 20 minutes in June.

“I didn’t even finish my wine, so it must have been bad. Reminds me of a food court. Never again.’

Another traveler posted a photo on social media of “stale lounge food” he received at a Qantas lounge, though admitted to enjoying the toast and boiled egg in the photo.

The airline told Daily Mail Australia that satisfied customers have offset criticisms of its lounges.

Across the network, passengers have access to 650 lounges operated by Qantas or its partner airlines.

Whether you’re looking to get into an important project or relax over a delicious meal, our network of lounges offers a range of facilities to jump-start your journey.

Qantas fared much better on airlinequality.com, achieving an average customer rating of 5/10 out of 244 reviews.

But again, the recent reviews were terrible.

‘Terrible coffee, such a low standard food and very, very limited options. All this in a lounge that feels dated. A real disgrace to Qantas,” one Australian woman wrote.

A British traveler said he found the lounge ‘extremely bad’ and found the exclusive attitude of the staff at odds with the standards inside.

‘Official staff who I found quite a surprise – like they’re doing you a favor by letting you into ‘their’ lounge. There are so many lessons to be learned here – about what not to do.’

Some users also claimed they would avoid the lounges because they felt the staff could discriminate based on “the appearance” of members and frequent flyers.

“The club is run down and has poor facilities for such a high price that it makes no sense to go there as they discriminate on both your dress and your appearance,” said one woman.

Another man said: ‘We had a rather hectic time visiting the Qantas Club lounge at Sydney airport. There were very few seats available, the lounge was noisy and the food was ordinary.’

Qantas told Daily Mail Australia that it had received good reviews on other review websites, including airlinequality.com’s website “rating the Sydney Qantas Business lounge as the 8th best in the world.”

The airline sent some to Daily Mail Australia, although some were more than two years old.

It added that other TikTok users had posted free reviews, including one from Australian swimmer Emily Seebohm in June.

Qantas added that it plans to upgrade its lounges.

“The airline will upgrade its lounge network, with a multi-million dollar investment to build new lounges in Adelaide, Auckland, Port Hedland and Rockhampton,” it said in a statement.