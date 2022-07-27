Qantas issues apology to passengers forced to sleep inside Geraldton Airport

More Qantas customers are outraged by the airline’s ‘non-Australian’ customer service after passengers had to sleep on a frigid airport floor.

Passengers on board two Qantas flights from Broome and Newman in WA bound for Perth were unexpectedly diverted to Geraldton Airport, 410 km north of Perth on Tuesday evening.

The passengers said they were forced to sleep in the dark and freezing cold airport with little communication from Qantas, wearing clothes intended for warm weather.

Kim, who was on board one of the flights, said passengers had not been informed that they would be sleeping at the airport until 2am.

She also claimed that the airline made no effort or communicated with passengers about finding last-minute accommodation for the stranded travelers.

“They didn’t tell us what was going on,” Kim told Perth radio station 6PR.

“They just left us at Geraldton Airport and said, ‘We’ve done our hours for today, we’re not going anywhere.'”

Another irate customer, Angela Hall, called out the airline in a Facebook post.

“Qantas, you’re so un-Australian!” she said.

‘The pilot and crew left for a hotel. They leave all their passengers, including the elderly, miners and children, at the airport overnight without food, water or care.

“Qantas, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

A statement from Qantas said flights were being diverted due to fog but reassured customers that passengers would fly to Perth on Wednesday morning.

“A number of flights have been diverted from Perth overnight due to fog around the airport making it unsafe to land,” the statement said.

“The crew of two flights diverted to Geraldton were unable to continue to Perth due to the limit on the number of hours they could work.

‘We have tried to find last minute accommodation for all customers on these flights, but due to a shortage of available hotel rooms, customers stayed overnight in the airport terminal.

“We apologize to these customers and thank them for their understanding. We know this would have been an uncomfortable night, but conditions were not safe for landing in Perth and our crew could not proceed safely once the fog lifted.’

Meanwhile, Qantas customers in Sydney were left furious after 13 flights were cancelled, while Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David admitted to 2GB host Ben Fordham “that we haven’t delivered in recent months.”

“Our flight cancellation rate is now back close to where it was before Covid. Our mishandled bags are almost where it was before Covid,” said Mr David.