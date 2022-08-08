Qantas is now asking senior executives to work as baggage handlers

Qantas has asked senior executives to quit their easy jobs and work full-time as baggage handlers for up to three months in the latest astonishing step of the ‘Spirit of Australia’.

Colin Hughes, the airline’s chief operating officer, wrote to senior staff last week that it was looking for at least 100 executives to work in various airport positions for up to five days a week.

Mr Hughes said there was “no expectation that you would choose this role in addition to your full-time position,” but noted that it was a necessary move in response to growing criticism of Qantas’ ability to meet current demand. .

The move would see the airline's most senior members work as baggage handlers in Qantas' latest astonishing move

The program would see executives sorting luggage, scanning tags and even driving luggage tugs on the tarmac

“During your time in the emergency program, you are an embedded resource within the ground handling partners,” the airline’s COO wrote.

“This means you will receive a roster, be scheduled to operate and be guided and managed in the live operations by our major handling partners.”

Under the extraordinary plan, managers would pack planes with people’s belongings and move cargo between flights.

“Our sole business focus is to support our teams to get our operation back to where it should be and provide our passengers with the experience they expect from the airline,” wrote Mr. Hughes.

Qantas said the “contingency plan” was in response to failing to meet customer expectations.

“We have been clear that our operational performance is not meeting our customers’ expectations or the standards we expect from ourselves – and that we have pulled out all the stops to improve our performance,” a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia.

“As we have done during busy periods in the past, since Easter some 200 head office employees have assisted at airports during busy travel periods.

“As we manage the impact of a record flu season and ongoing COVID cases coupled with the tightest labor market in decades, we will continue that contingency planning for our airport operations over the next three months.”

Vanessa Hudson, Qantas chief financial officer, will get more than $1 million in inventory if she meets performance goals

The airline's chief operating officer wrote to high-level staff last week that it was looking for at least 100 executives to work in various airport positions

It’s not yet known whether one of Qantas’ highest-paid executives has been asked to lug customers’ bags, but Qantas confirmed the note had been sent to senior executives.

CEO Alan Joyce earns a whopping $2 million a year, plus bonuses paid in stock. He currently holds 669,000 shares, worth $3.7 million.

Andrew David, Qantas’ domestic and international CEO, took home $1.4 million in base salary in fiscal 2021, as did Jetstar boss Gareth Evans.

CFO Vanessa Hudson made $1.25 million in base, and Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth also made $1.25 million.

Jetstar boss Gareth Evans and loyalty program CEO Olivia Wirth are offered performance bonuses

QantasLink topped the list for canceled flights in April this year with 591, closely followed by Qantas with 426, according to data from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics.

May was even higher with one in every 13 Qantas flights canceled or 7.6 percent of the airline’s total flights, up from 5.1 percent the previous month.

But in a statement to the ASX in June, Qantas revealed that four senior executives would receive company shares totaling more than $4 million on top of their salaries.

Qantas CFO Vanessa Hudson will be eligible for $1.15 million in shares, Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans will receive $1.22 million, Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David will receive $1.15 million and Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth has $985,000 in stock.

The bonuses will be paid in August 2023 if executives meet performance targets, although Mr. Evans has since stepped down.

The Transport Workers Union sued Qantas in late 2020, when it was ruled that the airline had illegally fired nearly 2,000 baggage handlers, cleaners and ground staff before outsourcing their work to foreign suppliers, including Swissport.

The federal court found that Qantas had broken laws, but the airline will appeal to the Supreme Court.

CEO Alan Joyce has tried to cut the airline’s costs, aiming to wipe $1 billion off the books. Most of that has come in employee salaries.

However, there are still problems with operations, with customers reporting lost suitcases, long wait times for call centers, canceled flights and a lack of communication from staff.