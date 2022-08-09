Qantas flight is struck by LIGHTNING as huge scare forces pilot to take emergency action 

<!–

A Qantas pilot has reportedly been forced into emergency action when a plane struck by lighting while in the air in a huge fright for passengers.

The flight left Perth at 6.48am this morning and was due to arrive in Port Hedland at 8.55am.

But instead, flight QF1206 was forced to land at Karratha Airport at 9.17am after the reported lightning strike.

A Qantas spokesperson said the safety of the flight was not compromised at any point.

A Qantas flight in Western Australia has reportedly been struck by lightning. Pictured is a Qantas plane

‘Aircraft are designed to withstand and fly safely when struck by lightning but it is policy that they get inspected at their arrival port after a strike,’ they said.

After a two hour delay, the passengers boarded another flight from Karratha to Port Hedland which arrived at 11.17am.

Perth is two hours behind the time on Australia’s east coast.

The original plane is being assessed by engineers to see if it sustained any damage.