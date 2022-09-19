Qantas delays AFL stars Jeff Brown, Robin Bishop and Richard Goyder on preliminary final day

<!–

Qantas’ operational failures nearly jeopardized the AFL’s preliminary final when three seniors were delayed several hours due to an “unusual odor.”

A flight from Melbourne to Sydney had to turn around on Saturday morning to meet firefighters and paramedics after the odor was reported in the cabin.

A person on board the plane was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation.

Three AFL toppers nearly missed the preliminary final due to delays from the Qantas flight on Saturday morning

AFL chairman Richard Goyder’s (above) flight was delayed by an hour as ground crews loaded, unloaded and reloaded cargo

On board were Collingwood President Jeff Browne, his partner Ann Peacock and AFL Commissioner Robin Bishop.

The three were on their way to Saturday’s preliminary final at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Qantas managed to get the VIPs on another flight and all three landed in Sydney by mid-afternoon.

However, dedicated AFL fans weren’t all so lucky that some landed just an hour before the finals were due to start.

Collingwood President Jeff Browne (above) was on a plane with AFL Commissioner Robin Bishop when their flight turned around and landed due to an ‘unusual odor’

AFL chairman Richard Goyder was also held up by Qantas on match day with baggage issues that caused an hour-long delay on the tarmac.

Goyder’s flight watched as ground crews loaded a long line of containers before realizing there was a problem, the workers unloaded and reloaded them.

Fortunately, he was also in Sydney in time for the game.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Qantas for comment.