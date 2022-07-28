Qantas cuts more flights amidst chaos as Eddie McGuire suggests Aussies drive or catch a train

Eddie McGuire says it’s time for Australians to consider other forms of travel amid the chaos at airports – as Qantas announced it had cut more flights from its schedule.

The broadcaster told 3AW Mornings’ Ideas Factory that, like many Aussies, he’s had frustrating flight issues of late, including crowds, a cancellation and a missed landing.

It comes as Qantas revealed it would cancel more flights and apologized to customers for lost luggage, delays and cancellations that had infuriated customers.

TV host Eddie McGuire (pictured) has spoken out about the chaos at airports, saying commuters should drive or take a long-distance train instead of flying

Airports across Australia are plagued with cancellations, delays, lost luggage and long queues (photo, Sydney airport)

McGuire told 3AW radio on Thursday that he had been on “a few flights” in the past week and said most of them had a “snafu”, with one canceled flight to Sydney, an aborted landing and long queues.

“In the situation we’re in right now, you’re crazy if you try to check in your luggage,” he said. “You just take your time and your life into your own hands.

“I could have gotten on my bike and gone there (Sydney) for my meetings.”

He said flights have become “so difficult” because of the luggage people carry and suggested travelers drive to their destination instead.

“You can put it (luggage) in the trunk of your car and see things you haven’t seen,” he said.

The former Collingwood football president said driving was cheaper and better to be bored than anxious while traveling.

He also recommended commuting by train, saying, “We’ve got the infrastructure, let’s talk about it.”

“With families now, our mentality is: go to the airport and move on. You see the children, they are all screaming, the mothers and fathers are trying to control them.

“But when you get on something like that (trains) and make it an adventure and they go to sleep, and the rocking of the train is wonderful for a good night’s sleep.”

The presenters and McGuire also noted that long-distance trains also have Wi-Fi to keep kids entertained.

‘It relieves the burden on business trips, especially during school holidays. If you can avoid it on a plane, do it,” McGuire added.

Qantas has cut flights from its schedule and plans to hire more staff to offset increased workload

The airline has faced labor disputes, understaffing and cancellations as frustrated customers bombard social media with complaints about the airline (photo, row of Qantas passengers at Sydney airport)

Qantas has cut more flights from the schedule as the airline is plagued by labor disputes, understaffing, poor organization, cancellations and delays.

Outraged customers have bombarded the airline’s social media accounts with complaints.

Andrew David, the CEO of Qantas Domestic and International, appeared on Ben Fordham’s 2GB radio program Wednesday morning to apologize to customers and promise the airline would do better in the future.

“Let me start by apologizing to all your listeners. We are the flag carrier, people have high expectations of us, we have high expectations of ourselves and it is clear that in recent months we have not delivered what we were doing pre-Covid,” he said.

Mr David confirmed on the show that Qantas had “reduced some of our flights this month” and “planned to do the same next month” amid “operational pressure”.

He added that Qantas had also hired 1,000 people since Easter to deal with the airline’s increasing workload.