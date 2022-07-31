Qantas chaos due to IT glitch, leaving stranded Aussie passengers furious

Thousands of Qantas passengers have their travel plans messed up by a nationwide computer outage.

Furious travelers on planes stranded on tarmac across the country Sunday night, desperate to get home in time for the work week, have called on social media to demand answers.

‘Is there an update on your international computer failure affecting every flight departing???? Sitting on tarmac on a fully loaded plane for 90 minutes for two hours is pretty ridiculous!’ a traveler furious on Twitter.

Another added: ‘Well, it just gets better from Qantas. They have just announced to the entire lounge that there is a “rural IT problem” and that everyone will have to wait in the lounge until further notice. gulp.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Qantas for comment.