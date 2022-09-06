Qantas CEO Alan Joyce’s fiery encounter with Four Corners reporter Stephen Long over workers’ pay

<!–

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce caught a reporter during a press conference before the journalist was taken from the building by security.

The clash between Mr Joyce and ABC Four Corners journalist Stephen Long was featured on Monday night’s issue of the long-running current affairs program.

At a recent press conference to discuss the national carrier’s annual performance, Long asked the Qantas CEO a series of investigative questions about the airline’s employee discounts, outsourcing and payroll rates.

He asked Mr. Joyce if he thought it fair that people who worked side-by-side at the same company were paid different rates.

“That’s something that’s done in the industry and there are many other companies doing the exact same thing,” Mr Joyce replied.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (pictured) was hit by Four Corners reporter Stephen Long at a press conference with a series of questions about outsourcing and wage rates before the journalist said he was being removed from the building

The Flying Kangaroo has struggled since its return to air after the Covid pandemic with cancellations, delays and lost luggage plaguing the airline.

In September 2021, the federal court ruled that Qantas illegally laid off 2,000 workers when the Covid crisis hit and replaced them with more cost-effective outsourced crews.

But when international borders reopened earlier this year, the under-skilled workforce was unable to meet rising demand as operations ramped back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“What we have had to do over the years is become efficient in order to compete in a very competitive market,” explained Mr Joyce.

“I would say the Australian domestic market is the most competitive in the world. We’ve seen airlines like Virgin, like Rex, hit the market and start from scratch. And if a national airline is to survive, it must have adapted to it.’

Four Corners reporter Stephen Long (pictured) posed investigative questions to the Qantas CEO about employee discounts and variable pay among employees before Joyce lost his temper

Workers have complained that Qantas’ outsourcing of flight attendants, pilots and ground staff had led to large pay gaps between employees and contract staff

But when Long insisted on whether Mr. Joyce thought the variable pay scales were fair, the head of Qantas got his support.

“It’s a necessity for us to keep our business going… Stephen, I’d like to ask you to respect that we’re here to talk about the results,” he said firmly.

The reporter’s attempts to interview Mr Joyce were subsequently cut short as he said he was being escorted out of the building by security.

Four Corners said it had been trying for two months to get an interview with Mr Joyce, but said it would only agree to the request if it was done as a continuous shot, which Four Corners says doesn’t fit the format. .

“I’m happy to do it, you have an invitation from me to do a full interview, to do a live… you can have me for 15 minutes, 20 minutes to deal with all these problems ‘ said Mr Joyce at the press conference.

At a press conference two weeks ago, Joyce spoke of the company’s $1.86 billion loss and apologized for the iconic airline’s ongoing problems.

“All this resulted in much publicized problems: long queues, delayed flights and lost bags,” he said.

“It was incredibly hard on our people and very frustrating for our passengers.

“It just wasn’t good enough, and we apologized for that.”