Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announcesa loss of $1.9 billion

Australia
By Jacky

Under fire Qantas boss Alan Joyce announces airline has booked $1.9 BILLION loss – admits numbers are ‘staggering’

  • Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has revealed an underlying loss of $1.9 billion

By Stephen Johnson, economic reporter for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:08, 25 August 2022 | Updated: 00:21, 25 August 2022

Controversial Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has revealed an underlying loss of $1.9 billion, blaming Covid’s travel restrictions.

The flying kangaroo airline has now suffered $7 billion in losses since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Joyce noted that Covid had cost Qantas nearly three years more than the five years before.

Controversial Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (left with boyfriend Shane Lloyd) has revealed an underlying loss of $1.9 billion, blaming Covid's travel restrictions

Controversial Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (left with boyfriend Shane Lloyd) has revealed an underlying loss of $1.9 billion, blaming Covid's travel restrictions

