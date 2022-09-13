Qantas boss Alan Joyce savaged by 2GB radio host Ben Fordham over $80 million pay

<!–

Qantas boss Alan Joyce has been heavily attacked by 2GB radio host Ben Fordham after the airline chief paid nearly $80 million in just 10 years.

Passengers have heavily criticized the Australian flag carrier over its performance since services resumed following Covid restrictions.

Travelers have complained of huge queues, canceled flights, lost luggage and months of waiting for refunds on never-used airline tickets.

But despite the massive decline in the airline’s former luxury reputation, Mr. Joyce has made millions as CEO, raking in $75 million between 2012 and 2020, and another $4.2 million in the past two years.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce has been heavily attacked after airline chief paid nearly $80 million in just 10 years

“That just surprises me,” 2GB’s Ben Fordham said on Tuesday when he… unloaded on the Qantas boss, whose $19 million home was inflamed in a mysterious midnight attack in July.

“It’s shameless that while thousands of people are stranded on the tarmac, the boss is giving himself a huge payday.”

In 2017, Mr Joyce – who bought his beautiful harborside mansion on Sydney’s chic north coast earlier this year – made a whopping $25 million in just 12 months.

Even in the midst of the pandemic — when the airline was basically shut down and shut down, Mr Joyce was still making $4.2 million in 2021 and 2022.

And even when Qantas made a $2.8 billion loss in 2014, Mr. Joyce still managed to earn $50 million in salary and stock in the three years that followed, the report said. AF.

2GB radio host Ben Fordham called CEO salary ‘shameless’ and questioned its worth

Qantas boss Alan Joyce pounced on a sprawling $19 million Mosman mansion overlooking Sydney Harbour. He moved into the property in May with his husband Shane Lloyd

But under the CEO’s reign, the company’s reputation has dropped from the third-highest-rated in the world to eighth in the World Airline Awards.

But despite the response from the passengers, Qantas has quietly increased flight prices.

Citigroup analyst Samuel Seow found that ticket prices for Qantas increased by nearly a third in 2018-19 from pre-pandemic rates.

“It’s staggering — and with dazzling amounts of money being paid to the CEO, it’s getting critical attention,” Fordham said.

“The money really has to stop at Alan Joyce’s desk and when that much money goes to Alan Joyce, the pressure is really on the CEO of Qantas.

The airline has experienced some of its worst performance levels in history, with more than half of Qantas passengers having their flights delayed or canceled completely within a week.

“When a company’s reputation takes a hit, people start asking questions and looking to the CEO.

“With such an extraordinary amount of money being paid to one person, that pressure is going to increase on that person so they need performance improvements, and they need them fast.”

“If that doesn’t happen soon. I think Alan Joyce will have a hard time justifying his huge salary.”

Fordham said some of the blame lay with the board of directors and shareholders for supporting Mr Joyce in the face of falling standards and mounting passenger anger.

“Part of me tells him good luck,” Fordham added.

‘If you have the shareholders behind you and the quartermaster says or well, this is what he’s worth, then you wish him the best of luck.

“But is Alan Joyce worth it?”