Qantas blasted for cancelling flight that ruined the reunion of refugees separated nine years ago

Qantas has been labeled a ‘national disgrace’ after canceling a flight that ruined the reunification of two refugees separated nine years ago.

Betelhem and Ismail were fleeing war-torn Ethiopia and Somalia when they met and befriended each other in 2013 on a boat bound for Australia.

When their boat reached Australia, the couple were separated in the country’s two offshore immigration detention centers – Betelhem was sent to Nauru while Ismail was held on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea.

Betelhem (left) and Ismail (right)’s emotional reunion was ruined when Qantas canceled their flight. The couple first met on a boat in 2013, but were sent to separate offshore detention centers

On Tuesday, Betelhem and Ismail were supposed to meet on a flight from Melbourne to Canberra, but their emotional reunion was ruined after Qantas canceled and put them on separate flights to the country’s capital.

The pair were part of the Asylum Seeker Resource Center (ASRC) lobby group meeting in Canberra to discuss legislation introduced in parliament to end offshore detention centers.

ASRC founder and CEO Kon Karapanagiotidis told Daily Mail Australia that the canceled flight was “absolutely devastating” as it meant Betelhem and Ismail missed important talks with key MPs and senators.

“Betelhem and Ismail bravely came to Canberra on behalf of asylum seekers and refugees,” Karapanagiotidis said.

“They’ve been waiting for this day for nine years – to see each other again, talk to parliament and be heard.

“It was absolutely devastating because it was such an important day for them. It was their first chance to talk to the government and now they feel like they have let us down and abandoned the refugees who are still trapped.”

Betelhem was sent to Nauru, while Ismail was sent to Manus Island (pictured). The couple traveled to Canberra as part of a group campaigning for the end of detention centers

Karapanagiotidis said the independent nonprofit paid “top dollar” for “bottom-of-the-line service” and blamed Qanats for failing to fulfill its role as the country’s largest airline.

“The rest of us are used to Qantas abandoning us,” Karapanagiotidis said.

“Qantas needs to understand that there will be human costs and consequences if it fails to fulfill its social contract with the Australian public.

“It’s an airline that brings people together, so how did our national airline become our national disgrace?”

It comes after a Qantas computer outage on Sunday caused hour-long delays on a dozen domestic flights and disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers.

On Monday, the airline canceled 15 domestic flights – eight from Sydney and seven from Melbourne – due to operational reasons, including resource and technical requirements challenges.

Qantas said Betelhem and Ismail flight from Melbourne to Canberra was canceled due to ‘crew sickness’

Asylum Seeker Resource Center (ASRC) founder Kon Karapanagiotidis said Qantas was a “national disgrace” and had ruined a very important day for Betelhem and Ismail (pictured, Mr. Karapanagiotidis (R) and ASRC Director of Advocacy and Campaigns Jana Favero (L) ) on the way to parliament)

Qantas told Daily Mail Australia that the Betelhem and Ismail flight from Melbourne to Canberra at 07:05 had been canceled due to ‘crew illness’.

“Due to crew illness, we had to cancel a flight between Melbourne and Canberra this morning,” Qantas said.

“All passengers were able to be accommodated on other flights within three hours.”

Betelhem and Ismail were due to arrive in Canberra at 8.30am to begin meetings with MPs from the LNP, Greens, ALP and Independents, but arrived five hours later.

Ismail missed meeting independent federal MP Zoe Daniels, while Betelhem missed meeting Ms. Daniels and newly appointed Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles.

Betelhem and Ismail arrived just in time to hear Greens Senator Nick McKim address parliament on the need to evacuate the 216 people detained in Nauru and Manus Island.

“The people left behind in Papua New Guinea and Nauru need emergency evacuation here to Australia,” Senator McKim said.

“They need medical help, they need freedom, they need community support and they need permanent resettlement in a safe place.

Senator McKim called for a royal commission for the regime of detention centers in Australia.

“Let’s reveal the horrors of Manus Island and Nauru. The murders, the rapes, the sexual abuse of children and the deliberate injuring of innocent people,” Senator McKim said.

“The solution is here for us, let’s take it.”

Betelhem (left) and Ismail (right) met in Canberra five hours after their scheduled arrival – just in time for Greens Senator Nick McKim (second from right) speech to parliament demanding the government close detention centers

The Ending Indefinite and Arbitrary Immigration Detention Bill was introduced in parliament on Tuesday and would end the indefinite detention of asylum seekers.

The legislation, introduced by independent MP Andrew Wilkie and seconded by MP Kylea Tink, would mandate detention terms, independent oversight, introduce minimum conditions for detention and make detention a last resort.

Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at ASRC Jane Favero described Australia’s detention system as ‘a labyrinth in the dark’ in urgent need of reform.

“Our immigration detention system is broken and urgently needs reform,” said Ms Favero.

“When someone gets detained, it’s like being forced into a maze in the dark.

“Families are separated. Refugees suffer. Years are lost. Refugees do not know why they are being held and for how long.

“It is time to end humanity in Home Affairs and we urge all MPs to support this bill, release refugees and end arbitrary indefinite detention for good.”

There are about 1,400 people in immigration detention, 216 of whom are in offshore centers.

Detention center figures revealed 42 complaints of sexual assault against detention center staff, 172 complaints of assault; and more than 2,650 actual and threatened self-harm cases since 2016.

Australia first introduced ‘offshore processing’, in 2001 on Nauru and Manus Island, under the Howard government’s schemes called the ‘Pacific Solution’.

Offshore processing was suspended by the new Labor government in 2008 but resumed in August 2012, also under Labour.

On July 19, protests broke out outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne. Asylum seekers brought to Australia for medical care were removed

The group of 17 men was transferred under laws allowing doctors to treat sick asylum seekers in Australia

On July 19, hundreds of refugee advocates took to the streets outside Melbourne’s Park Hotel – a private hotel the federal government calls APODS, or alternative places – to protest the detention of a group of asylum seekers.

A group of 17 men were transferred from an offshore medical care detention center and after more than a year in custody at a Brisbane hotel, they were abruptly transferred to the Park Hotel.

The Refugee Action Coalition organized the protest to call for the release of people in detention in need of medical care.