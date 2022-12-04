Qantas baggage handlers stood down as investigation into Swissport contractors begins

<!–

Three baggage handlers who were caught recklessly throwing passenger baggage onto a conveyor belt have been arrested.

The trio have been released as Qantas and Swissport Australia ground handling service launch an investigation into their behavior recorded at Melbourne Airport.

The Swissport workers were contracted by Qantas to handle the luggage when they were filmed throwing suitcases laughing.

Qantas said the behavior was ‘not acceptable’, while a Swissport spokesman added that immediate action had been taken against the men.

“Swissport trains and manages all staff to handle customers’ assets with care and diligence,” they said.

“The actions of the staff in the video appear to be in violation of those service level standards.

“As a result, the relevant staff have resigned pending an emergency investigation.”

The footage shows a handler hoisting a bag high above his head before throwing it down so hard that it bounces – much to the amusement of his colleague.

The same handler then throws a small briefcase several feet into the air and onto the tire, as if shooting a basketball.

At least two bags were flung off the conveyor belt and disappeared from view, with no employee appearing to care.

The footage was uploaded to TikTok on Friday, where it has been viewed more than 590,000 times, with many shocked by the lack of concern for travelers’ luggage.

One TikTokker asked ‘is this some kind of competition who can destroy luggage the fastest?’, while another stated that the workers should be ‘fired on the spot’.

‘You are kidding me! Bet they’d stink if someone handled their stuff this way,’ said another.

“It would actually take more effort to lift it and throw it with force, rather than just put it on the conveyor belt. If they don’t like it, find another job,” one wrote.

“When will they be fired?” remarked another.

“So wrong on so many levels, these men need to be held accountable.”

Another said that cameras should be permanently installed to film the actions of baggage handlers.

Swissport employs more than 68,000 people at 315 airports in 50 countries.

An internal memo from Swissport was also provided to Daily Mail Australia in which the company’s CEO Brad Moore said “The behavior in the video disappointed us all”.

Swissport says its team members “work together to ensure our customers’ expectations are met or exceeded” on its website (stock image)

Mr Moore reiterated that employees ‘affected’ had resigned and the company would not tolerate ‘disrespectful behaviour’ towards customers’ property.

“Disrespectful behavior towards our customers’ luggage and personal belongings will not be tolerated and will result in serious disciplinary action.”

He added that the behavior depicted in the video was limited to “a small group of individuals.”

“Rest assured, this matter will be urgently investigated with appropriate follow-up action.

“The unacceptable behavior of some individuals will not go unchecked and must not affect the quality work of our entire team.”