Qantas baggage handlers filmed slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt

Horrific footage has emerged of Qantas baggage handlers carelessly throwing passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt.

The male employees were seen laughing as they removed customers’ bags and suitcases from a Qantas-branded storage container, believed to be at Melbourne Airport, before disposing of them.

In one instance, a handler is deliberately hoisting a bag high above his head before throwing it down so hard that it bounces – much to the amusement of his giggling co-worker.

The same handler then throws a small briefcase several feet into the air and onto the tire, as if shooting a basketball.

At least two bags were flung off the conveyor belt and disappeared from view, with no employee appearing to care.

A Qantas spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia they had launched an investigation into the footage, which was shared to TikTok on Friday.

“The behavior in this video is clearly not acceptable and our contracted ground handling agent is conducting an urgent investigation,” they said.

Qantas contracts Swissport for its ground handling services at the Victorian airport.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Swissport for comment.

The video has been viewed more than 590,000 times, with many shocked by the lack of concern for travelers’ luggage.

One TikTokker asked ‘is this some kind of competition who can destroy luggage the fastest?’, while another explained to the workers ‘must be terminated on the spot’.

‘You are kidding me! Bet they’d stink if someone handled their stuff this way,’ said another.

“It would actually take more effort to lift it and throw it with force, rather than just put it on the conveyor belt. If they don’t like it, find another job,” one wrote.

“When will they be fired?” remarked another.

“So wrong on so many levels, these men need to be held accountable.”

Another said that cameras should be permanently installed to film the actions of baggage handlers.

Swissport employs more than 68,000 people at 315 airports in 50 countries.

“In Australia and New Zealand, Swissport (formerly Aerocare) operates at 32 airports, in partnership with all major domestic airlines and many international airlines in the region,” the company’s website states.

The company prides itself on being ‘arguably the safest baggage handler in Australia’ and that its team members ‘work together to ensure our customers’ expectations are met or exceeded’.