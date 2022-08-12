Qantas and Jetstar engineers are set to walk off the job as they vote in support of strikes

Qantas and Jetstar engineers could strike within weeks in the latest chaos for Australian airlines.

Service technicians voted to take the union action, with 90 percent of the 700 union members saying yes as they continue to demand wage increases.

The move will affect Qantas, Jetstar and fly-in-fly-out operator Network Aviation.

Qantas Engineering Executive Manager Scott McConnell says the threat of industrial action is “the last thing travelers need.”

The looming strikes are just the latest blow to Australian airlines after months of chaos.

Maintenance engineers overwhelmingly voted for strike action to get pay rises (pictured, a Qantas engineer at work)

The ALAEA union said it hopes the airline will return to the negotiating table (pictured, a Qantas plane getting ready to take off in Sydney)

Earlier this month, Qantas was forced to ask senior executives to quit their easy jobs and work full-time as baggage handlers for up to three months as the airline battles staff shortages.

Colin Hughes, the airline’s chief operating officer, wrote to senior staff last week that it was looking for at least 100 executives to work in various airport positions for up to five days a week.

Mr Hughes said there was “no expectation that you would choose this role in addition to your full-time position,” but noted that it was a necessary move in response to growing criticism of Qantas’ ability to meet passenger demand. to fulfil.

Flight cancellations are rife for Qantas and other airlines. They have been largely attributed to a lack of aircrew, including pilots and hostesses in ongoing Covid conditions.

Due to IT failures in the Qantas system at the beginning of the month, 41 flights from Sydney and Melbourne were canceled in one day.

Understaffing and technical difficulties during the winter school break also caused massive delays for airlines, with lines running outside the terminals for check-ins and security.

Qantas, Virgin Australia, Jetstar and REX have canceled flights out of Sydney with some frustrated travelers only getting a few hours’ notice.

Virgin Australia canceled 10 flights, Qantas canceled eight, and two flights were dropped due to Virgin and Rex dumping one.

Now looming strikes could lead to even more problems at Australian airports.

The Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association (ALEA) raised the vote to gauge how much support supported the strike action and the ban on overtime.

Jetstar’s negotiations for their engineers resumed in May (photo, Jetstar passengers in Melbourne)

The union has set a one-minute shutdown for later this month, which it says will not affect passengers but will be a message to airlines “to change their view of things”.

ALAEA Federal Secretary Steve Purvinas said: “We hope this encourages Qantas to return to the negotiating table with a fair wage offer.”

“We hope that’s enough to get the airlines to change their view of things,” he said.

“We want to give some time to sort these things out before we do anything that could come close to disrupting the public,” he said. the Australian.

But he said the concerns are that if management disagrees and wants to “abide by their unfair wage policies,” the negotiations could fail.

If these tactics don’t work, longer work stoppages could be looming, but the union said alternative workers will be brought in to avoid delays.

Dozens of travelers at Melbourne airport have been warned of delays as huge queues meander across the terminal (pictured)

Huge queues have formed at Sydney airport, leading to travel chaos ahead of the June long weekend

Qantas Engineering Executive Manager Scott McConnell told The Australian he was disappointed in the mood.

“The union has repeatedly said that union action will not affect customers’ travel plans and while we hope they will keep their word, we are also preparing contingency plans in case they do not,” said Mr McConnell.

“The entire airline industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID, and the threat of industrial action is the last thing travelers need.”

He added that the airline is committed to wage increases, but said what the union wants is unrealistic.

Qantas engineers are calling for a three percent pay increase over four years, with the two meeting next week.

Jetstar’s negotiations for their engineers resumed in May.