Qanon conspiracy theorist moves from US to Australia

8kun has become an image board for conspiracy theorists and the far right

Ron Watkins is believed to be behind QAnon and is site manager for 8kun

A prominent American conspiracy theorist rumored to be behind the QAnon movement has been spotted in Australia with evidence that he may be staying Down Under.

Ron Watkins is the site manager of 8kun, formerly known as 8Chan, an internet display board that has become a base for conspiracy theories, the far right, white supremacy, and Nazism.

Under the anonymous account name ‘Q’, the American played a major role in spreading the QAnon conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by Satan-worshipping cannibalistic child molesters on the websites 4chan, 8chan and 8kun.

Watkins also promoted misinformation about Covid-19 and the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election over electoral fraud.

QAnon Anonymous podcast host Julian Feeld shared a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday claiming that Watkins was in Sydney and was planning to live in Australia.

Feeld, who has spent years researching and debunking conspiracy theories, says he got the information from a source who wished to remain anonymous.

“Ron Watkins was in Sydney, Australia with the clear intention of settling there on July 26,” he wrote.

The odd coincidence that Watkins was spotted on July 26 was that he was in the middle of the running for the GOP congressional nomination in Arizona.

Watkins came last of the seven Republican candidates announced a week after he was reportedly in Sydney.

Feeld noted this in his tweet, saying it explained the “recent absence” of the conspiracy theorist in the US.

Watkins previously posted to Telegram – an online messaging service with improved encryption and privacy settings – complaining about Australia’s response to Covid-19.

He, like many conspiracy theorists and those with far-right views, focused on Australia’s state lockdowns, vaccine mandates and gun laws.

But Feeld added that Watkins had since removed “multiple posts referring to Australia” from Telegram after it was reported that he was in Sydney.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Julian Feeld for comment.

QAnon started in 2017 as a fringe group on a 4chan internet forum, but grew into a global movement promoting wild conspiracies.

Watkins has denied posting under the anonymous ‘Q’ account on internet forums, but has supported QAnon conspiracy theories.

QAnon supporters were part of the group of insurgents who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 to stop the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In March, followers of the ‘Q’ account promoted the theory that a speech by President Joe Biden on Russia’s cybersecurity threat was a call to companies to cement a ‘new world order’ with a ‘shadow government’.

Other QAnon supporters believed that John F. Kennedy Jr, who died in a plane crash in 1999, faked his death and would come back to lead the country after Donald Trump.

A poll conducted last year by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 15 percent of all Americans believe the basic tenets of QAnon.

The FBI has labeled the move a terror threat.

