Qanon conspiracy theorist moves from US to Australia

A prominent American conspiracy theorist rumored to be behind the QAnon movement has been spotted in Australia with evidence that he may be staying Down Under.
Ron Watkins is the site manager of 8kun, formerly known as 8Chan, an internet display board that has become a base for conspiracy theories, the far right, white supremacy, and Nazism.
Under the anonymous account name ‘Q’, the American played a major role in spreading the QAnon conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by Satan-worshipping cannibalistic child molesters on the websites 4chan, 8chan and 8kun.
Watkins also promoted misinformation about Covid-19 and the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election over electoral fraud.
QAnon Anonymous podcast host Julian Feeld explained on Twitter that an anonymous source revealed to him that Ron Watkins had been seen in Sydney and planned to move on July 26
The QAnon conspiracy theory claims that the world is controlled by satan-worshipping cannibalistic child molesters.
QAnon Anonymous podcast host Julian Feeld shared a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday claiming that Watkins was in Sydney and was planning to live in Australia.
Feeld, who has spent years researching and debunking conspiracy theories, says he got the information from a source who wished to remain anonymous.
“Ron Watkins was in Sydney, Australia with the clear intention of settling there on July 26,” he wrote.
The odd coincidence that Watkins was spotted on July 26 was that he was in the middle of the running for the GOP congressional nomination in Arizona.
Watkins came last of the seven Republican candidates announced a week after he was reportedly in Sydney.
Feeld noted this in his tweet, saying it explained the “recent absence” of the conspiracy theorist in the US.
American conspiracy theorist Ron Watkins is believed to be behind the QAnon movement. He is now rumored to be living in Australia after traveling from the US
Watkins previously posted to Telegram – an online messaging service with improved encryption and privacy settings – complaining about Australia’s response to Covid-19.
He, like many conspiracy theorists and those with far-right views, focused on Australia’s state lockdowns, vaccine mandates and gun laws.
But Feeld added that Watkins had since removed “multiple posts referring to Australia” from Telegram after it was reported that he was in Sydney.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Julian Feeld for comment.
QAnon started in 2017 as a fringe group on a 4chan internet forum, but grew into a global movement promoting wild conspiracies.
Conspiracy theorist QAnon protesters protest at a rally to reopen California and against Stay-At-Home guidelines on May 1, 2020 in San Diego
Watkins has denied posting under the anonymous ‘Q’ account on internet forums, but has supported QAnon conspiracy theories.
QAnon supporters were part of the group of insurgents who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 to stop the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In March, followers of the ‘Q’ account promoted the theory that a speech by President Joe Biden on Russia’s cybersecurity threat was a call to companies to cement a ‘new world order’ with a ‘shadow government’.
Other QAnon supporters believed that John F. Kennedy Jr, who died in a plane crash in 1999, faked his death and would come back to lead the country after Donald Trump.
A poll conducted last year by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 15 percent of all Americans believe the basic tenets of QAnon.
The FBI has labeled the move a terror threat.
Watkins has denied posting under the anonymous 'Q' account on internet forums, but has supported QAnon conspiracy theories.
QAnon: America’s Most Creepy Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theoretic Group
Origin: Qnon started on the fringe website 4chan, where a poster calling himself Q left messages claiming to be a senior federal official and claiming to reveal a “deep state” cabal planning to overthrow Donald Trump. Q was born out of the discredited ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy that top Democrats engaged in pedophilia and cannibalism from the basement of a Washington DC restaurant, but quickly picked up steam when ‘Q’ left ‘clues’ claiming Trump would overthrow him the deep state. Whenever the conspiracies turn out to be untrue, followers rationalize that the inaccuracies are part of Q’s bigger plan.
Who is Q?: Multiple people can now impersonate Q on the anonymous 4chan boards
A QAnon believer blocked the bridge at Hoover Dam with a homemade armored tank in the name of the movement, later pleaded guilty to terrorism
Hoover Dam: In June 2019, 32-year-old Matthew Wright, a QAnon supporter, blocked the bridge at Arizona’s Hoover Dam with a homemade armored vehicle in a 90-minute stand-off. He pleaded guilty to charges of terrorism and has written two letters to Donald Trump from prison, including signing off, which has become QAnon’s motto: “Where we go one, we all go.”
Michael Flynn: Trump’s former national security adviser became a martyr figure to QAnon believers after accepting a plea deal from special counsel Robert Mueller, admitting he lied about his contacts with Russia. QAnon conspiracy has led Flynn to plead guilty and make him a persecuted victim of the deep state — and some even claim he called “Q.” is.
Many believers post three-star emojis next to their Twitter handles. But the retired three-star general has denounced all connections to the group and has withdrawn from participating in an event after discovering it was hosted by a QAnon believer.
QAnon Believers Martyr Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn After He Strikes Plea Deal With Robert Mueller
QAnon Political Candidates: Jo Rae Perkins, 64, won the Oregon Republican primary in May to run for a Senate seat against incumbent Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley. “I stand behind Q and the team,” she said when asked about her interest in the group. She insisted that she went to QAnon message boards as a “source of information” and claims that the media focuses too much on the group. Perkins won 49 percent of the vote against three other Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene took first place in the Republican primary in a deep red Georgia district and was elected to the United States House of Representatives in November 2020. She claims to stop believing in QAnon in 2018, but continues to make controversial statements, having to apologize in June for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust