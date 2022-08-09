Q&A row: California museum insists seven-foot Frankenstein doll was sold ‘without their permission’

A dummy of Frankenstein’s monster held in the V&A has sparked a transatlantic property dispute after a US museum called for it to be repatriated.

Standing six feet high, the wooden mannequin is based on actor Boris Karloff, who played the creature in films made in the 1930s and 1940s.

It is dressed in the original costume worn by the late English actor, with the doll detailed with bolts on the neck and metal fasteners on the skull.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) disputes ownership of the specimen, claiming it owns both the mannequin and its clothing.

Standing 6 feet tall, the wooden mannequin (left) is based on actor Boris Karloff (right), who played the creature in films made in the 1930s

It requested the Q&A to repatriate the item, arguing that the NHM “did not consent to the sale of these objects,” The Telegraph reported.

But the London-based museum has said the sample cannot be returned to the US under UK law and that it was legally acquired for its collection.

The National Heritage Act 1983 states that the museum “shall not possess any object … which is part of their collections” unless certain criteria are met.

The mannequin was donated to the NHM in 1935 by Universal Studios, the production company for Bride of Frankenstein.

The V&A thinks it was “probably” used as a prop in the horror sequel.

It was then loaned to the Academy of Motion Pictures in 1949, according to research by V&A.

In 1967, the dummy and original costume were reportedly destroyed, with the pieces reportedly lost.

A dummy of Frankenstein’s monster being held in the V&A has sparked a transatlantic spat. In the photo, two elementary school children from Bethnal Green are looking at the giant prop

Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster, a role that developed his fame as a horror actor

Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster and Elsa Lanchester as Frankenstein’s partner in Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

The legacy of horror actor Boris Karloff on the silver screen Boris Karloff was an icon of horror cinema Boris Karloff was born William Henry Pratt on November 23, 1887 in Camberwell, London. He took the stage name Boris Karloff after immigrating to Canada and joining an Ontario-based tour company. He traveled around the US for over a decade, playing in low-budget theater before arriving in Hollywood. He was later recognized as an icon of horror cinema after playing the monster in the 1931 film Frankenstein. The role continued in Bride of Frankenstein, 1935, Son of Frankenstein, 1939, and The House of Frankenstein, 1944. In addition to the Mary Shelly adaptation, he starred in more than 170 films between 1919 and 1968, including Scarface. The actor also spent time on stage and on television. He married six times and had one daughter, Sara, with whom he shared a birthday. During his later adult life, the actor struggled with chronic back pain – a result of the heavy braces he wore as part of his Frankenstein monster costume. He died of emphysema on February 2, 1969 in Midhurst, Sussex.

But 21 years later, both the mannequin and the frayed clothes were bought at auction in 1988 by the Museum of Moving Image, London.

This museum, run by the British Film Institute, then closed in 1999.

After 15 years, Frankenstein’s monster was moved to the V&A, and the Californian NHM staff was stunned that both the doll and its costume were unharmed — and more than 5,000 miles away.

The NHM told De Telegraaf that it was ‘not aware of and did not agree to the sale of these objects’.

However, the V&A said that when the sample was purchased at auction in 1988, there were no legal title claims.

UK law prohibits the V&A from giving away items in its collection because it is a national museum.

The National Heritage Act 1983 blocks museums from selling items held to the public.

They can only be removed from a museum’s collection by curators if they are duplicates or permanently damaged.

Similar problems with the repatriation of museum collections were also covered by this law.

The mannequin will be displayed at the V&A Museum of Childhood in Bethnal Green, which is undergoing a £13 million refurbishment.

The Los Angeles Museum said it would like to have an “open dialogue” with the V&A about a possible “cultural exchange” to benefit visitors to both museums.

A spokesperson for the V&A told MailOnline: ‘The Bride of Frankenstein Costume and Dummy was bought at auction in 1988 by the Museum of Moving Image, which acquired a good title.

‘In 2014 the object was donated to the V&A and included in the collection.

“The V&A has been in contact with representatives of the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles about the history and provenance of the object and has suggested a number of collaboration opportunities.

“We welcome the opportunity for further discussion.”

Boris Karloff was an icon of horror cinema, playing the monster in the 1931 film Frankenstein.

The role continued in Bride of Frankenstein, 1935, Son of Frankenstein, 1939, and The House of Frankenstein, 1944.

The Los Angeles County Natural History Museum has been contacted for comment.

The V&A (pictured) said that when the sample was bought at auction in 1988, there were no legal title claims