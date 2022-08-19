Q Lazzarus has died at 61 … she sang Goodbye Horses from scene in The Silence Of The Lambs

<!–

Singer Q Lazzarus has passed away at the age of 61.

The artist was best known for her song Goodbye Horses, which was featured in the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs in the scene where serial killer Buffalo Bill danced and posed.

Born Diane Luckey, Q Lazzarus had met the film’s director, the late Jonathan Demme, in a New York taxi in the 1980s. She shot her demo tape for the filmmaker, and he used her material in multiple films he made over the years.

Demme used her song Candle Goes Away in the 1986 film Something Wild, and used Goodbye Horses in both The Silence of the Lambs and the 1988 film Married To The Mob. The song Goodbye Horses was later covered by artists such as Jon Hopkins and MGMT .

Luckey also had a cameo in the 1993 Demme film Philadelphia, which featured her song Heaven, a cover of the 1979 song Talking Heads.

According to the Asbury Park PressLuckey, a resident of Neptune, New Jersey, died on July 19 “after a short illness.”

Luckey’s friend filmmaker Eva Aridjis said in a statement, according to: Weekly entertainment“Over the past three years Q became one of my best friends and we were in touch almost daily. Q had one of those life forces that you just can’t imagine dying out or ceasing because it was so vital and radiant and exuberant.

“Despite having had a very hard life, she was not at all tired. On the contrary – she was full of enthusiasm, passion and humor. And she was also full of plans. At the time of her death, we were planning a comeback concert with some of her original band members. I’m devastated, knowing I’ll never see her again, and I’m devastated for her family.”

Aridjis said she had been working with Luckey for the past three years on a documentary about her life and work.

“We were just getting ready to shoot the final scenes when she passed away tragically and unexpectedly,” Aridjis said. “As her collaborator, I am now more determined than ever to take her incredible story and great music out into the world.”

Aridjis said she crossed paths with the musical artist in a similar way to Demme, as Luckey drove a car service that Aridjis used in August 2019.

Aridjis said they ‘both felt that’ [their] meeting was destined” and started working on the document together.

Aridjis said, “Q had a spirit that was truly unique and irreplaceable, not just for her loved ones in their everyday lives, but for the creative community as a whole.

“I’m glad the world continues to hear her story in her own words and through her own songs—a precious task she has entrusted to me and for which I will be eternally grateful.”

Luckey leaves behind her husband and two children.