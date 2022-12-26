PYTHON: INTERESTING FACTS AND REASONS FOR ITS POPULARITY

Probably every person in the world today knows about Python – it is a general-purpose programming language with a very wide scope. Some use cases are application and website development. This object-oriented language is open source and has fluid semantics. Python itself was created using the C language.

Multiplatform

The first fact and one of the most important advantages of the Python language is multiplatform. This language can be used and very successfully does it in almost any environment, including writing programs for smartphones and handheld computers. The Python programming language supports Windows, Linux, macOS. Also works with mobile Windows, Android, Symbian, iPhone OS.

Easy to learn

One of the most outweighing factors that have given Python such popularity is its ease of learning. This language is recommended for starting to study the world of programming, since if you wish and with the use of a huge amount of information, you can get a new profession and find a well-paid job.

Python’s fever

The fact below is closely connected with this one. As Python is easy to learn language, there are millions of Python developers in the world. That is make hiring a well-qualified employee much more difficult for IT companies. So it is better to have the best interview questions to hire a Python developer to be more likely to find the right one for you.

Old young language

It is generally accepted that Python is a young language. But this fact can be disputed. Its origin began in the late 80s, and a full-fledged version was presented to the world in 1991. Thus, the Python language has existed for more than 25 years – this time is enough for its high-quality optimization.

Solid interaction

In this question, we mean the interaction of Python with the largest companies. For example, NASA, Google, Microsoft, etc. widely use the language for their development. And the world famous company Microsoft even opened a Python developer centre.

Top in the programming languages ranking

According to the TIOBE rating, the Python programming language will take a leading position in the programming world along with Java, C and C ++.

What about the snake here?

The fact of the matter is that the snake is nothing to do with this. In the 1970s, the comedy show Monty Python’s Flying Circus was popular on television. One of his admirers was the creator of the Python language, Guido van Rossum. The language was named after this telecast. It is worth noting that in the mentioned TV show there was some connection with computer technology.

Compatible with .NET and Java

Python’s ease of integration with .NET, COM, and CORBA objects gives this popular language another advantage. So, for Java programmers, there is an option to use Jython, a version of the Python language for the JVM, and for .NET developers, there is Python for .NET.

“Battery”

In simple terms, the “battery” inside Python is a library that collects data about asynchronous request processing, interacting with archives, etc.

At the beginning of 2019, thanks to programs written in Python, astronomers managed to get a picture of a cosmic object – a black hole. This proves the wide scope of this language, as well as its usefulness in the world.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that Python has entered the world of IT and development quite tightly, and the above facts are the rationale for this event. The universality and simplicity of the language determines its ubiquity and the huge number of developers who use it.