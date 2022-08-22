PwC auditor sues firm for £200,000 after suffering severe head injury during pub golf work night out

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A PwC auditor has filed a £200,000 lawsuit against the company after sustaining a serious head injury following ‘excessive’ golf in the pub on a night out.

Michael Brockie is suing his employer after being left in a coma when he fell during a night out in Reading in April 2019.

The 28-year-old eventually had part of his skull removed by doctors and took six months off work to recover, although he is said to still have “ongoing cognitive symptoms.”

In his claim in the High Court, lawyers for the accountant argue that PwC should be held liable for the negligence of Simon Fradgley, the manager of the Reading Office’s audit department that organized the event.

It is alleged that Mr Fradgley “did not take reasonable care of the safety of colleagues” and pressured people to attend the event, with staff being told to visit nine bars and pubs in the city.

The Financial times According to court documents, attendees were told to drink a pint in as few bites as possible – with the lowest scores being the winners – and it “stimulated excessive alcohol consumption.”

Michael Brockie (pictured), an auditor at PwC, had part of his skull removed after suffering a brain injury during a night out

Mr Brockie (pictured) was left in a coman and spent months recovering after falling during a golf evening at the pub hosted by one of his colleagues

Mr Brockie, who had worked as a senior employee at the time – a role who pays an average of £41,000 a year – for the company, was found on the street after falling.

He would spend months recovering from a ‘moderate-severe brain injury’ before returning to work part-time in October 2019.

Court documents after the incident state that PwC has canceled the annual event.

The company has made efforts in recent years to address alcohol-related issues – in 2019 it banned employees from drinking alcohol in the office unless it was supplied by the in-house catering team and it was at a special event where this was done. Allowed.

Following his recovery, Mr Brockie has continued to work for the company, and according to his LinkedIn page, he was promoted to a managerial position at the Reading office in January this year – a job that pays an average of £64,000 a year.

Although he can’t remember the latter part of the evening, he claims in court documents that a similar event the year before made a “competitive virtue of excessive, rapid and prolonged alcohol consumption.”

In documents filed with the Supreme Court, Mr Brockie alleges manager Simon Fradgley (pictured) ‘did not take reasonable care of the safety of colleagues’

Mr Brockie (pictured right with a friend after his recovery) has since been promoted at the firm

He added that Mr Fradgley’s invitation to the event said only a “certified and countersigned letter by a licensed physician” would be a good enough excuse not to come to the night out.

PwC said: ‘We cannot comment on the details of a case that is the subject of pending legal proceedings.

“As a responsible employer, we are committed to a safe, healthy and inclusive culture for all our people.

“We also expect everyone who attends social events to be responsible and ensure their own safety and that of others.”