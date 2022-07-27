Putin’s troops shoot down their OWN helicopter in Kherson after it mistakenly attacked them

Putin’s blundering troops shot down their own helicopter in Ukraine after it accidentally started firing at his own troops.

The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ helicopter, estimated to cost £12 million, was shot down in Kherson, Ukraine’s general staff revealed.

The military bosses joked that it was a “goodwill gesture” by the invading forces.

Putin’s blundering troops shot down their own helicopter in Ukraine after they mistakenly believed it was attacking them (file image of a Ka-52)

They reported that three of the helicopters had flown over the occupied territory and started firing at the Russian troops stationed below.

They returned fire and shot down one of the helicopters in what is just the final embarrassing blow for Putin’s men.

Last week, Russia shot down its own Su-34M fighter jet worth £35 million in Ukraine.

Soldiers tried to target the US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers that have done extensive damage since they were given to the defending forces.

But instead they shot down the bomber that fell from the sky over Alchevsk, in Luhansk.

Russia shot down a rare $40 million Su-34M fighter-bomber in the skies over eastern Ukraine after wreckage was spotted near the city of Alchevsk last week

Video of the wreckage on the ground surfaced the next day, revealing the words “Russian Aerospace Forces” written on the side of the plane.

It comes as Kiev’s forces hit a key Russian-occupied bridge in the occupied southern city at night during a counter-offensive.

The Russian army has used the Antonivskiy Bridge over the Dnipro River as a major supply route to Kherson.

Ukrainian armed forces released a clip early Wednesday that apparently shows rocket fire at the bridge.

Kiev has vowed a major counter-offensive to retake the strategic Kherson region.

Kiev’s forces hit a key Russian-occupied bridge in the occupied southern city during a nighttime counter-offensive

The Russian army has used the Antonivskiy Bridge over the Dnipro River as a major supply route to Kherson

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration, confirmed that the bridge had been hit overnight and traffic had been shut down.

But he tried to downplay the damage, stressing that the attack will “in no way” affect the outcome of hostilities.

“The special military operation continues,” Stremousov said in a social media video, using the Kremlin’s term for Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

“Residents should learn to swim across the Dnipro River,” tweeted Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Or should you leave Kherson while you still can.”

Ukraine’s attempt to oust the Kremlin’s forces has been bolstered by Western weapons for extended range, allowing Kiev to attack Russian supply lines deeper into the occupied territories.