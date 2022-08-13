Putin’s secret agents ‘refuse to work in Ukraine even when offered eight times their normal salary’

<!–

Vladimir Putin’s secret service agents are refusing to work in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, an FSB “insider” claimed.

Even salaries six to eight times higher than normal are failing to convince counterintelligence officers to move to conquered areas, the alleged source said.

Putin urgently needs both regular and military intelligence to enforce his rule in the two “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv.

But FSB agents avoid the postings and obtain medical certificates from complaint doctors for themselves or family members, reports the Telegram forum ‘We Can Explain’.

Vladimir Putin pictured with FSB director and close ally Alexander Bortnikov (front right)

Bortnikov, a close ally of Putin, has reportedly failed to lure spies into Russian-occupied Ukraine.

The mainstream intelligence community’s lack of loyalty to Putin reflects a reluctance of troops to be sent to the war zone, which has led the Kremlin to desperately recruit untrained prisoners and “Dad’s Army” civilians for frontline deployment.

Putin’s ‘siloviki’ secret service chiefs are even trying to get retired or fired agents back for war-zone roles.

But there is little or no interest, an FSB source told Telegram.

They said, ‘We called 200 [retired] people and only three said they would think about it.

“This is despite the promises of huge benefits and benefits.”

Officers have been offered around £5,000 a month to serve in occupied territories, it is alleged.

This is up to eight times their normal wage, and far more than payments to soldiers fighting in the war.

“Human resources departments are actively calling former employees, even those who have been discredited,” the report said.

Counterintelligence officers are believed to have been paid six or eight times normal wages

Some officers report being “exhausted” from nearly six months of intensive duty with vacations canceled during the war.

Many would reportedly want to discontinue the service.

The FSB – the Russian Federal Security Service and successor to the KGB – was once headed by Putin.

Its current head is his closest ally Alexander Bortnikov.

The report says there was open dissension in the ranks, with some FSB officers being sent to remote posts in eastern Siberia as demonstrative punishments designed to warn others to hold onto the leash.

The staff shortage in the special service is also confirmed by a draft decision submitted by the FSB itself.

‘This allows contracts to be signed with’ [recruits] with only secondary education, not higher, as was previously required, and with those who have no experience of military service.’

Firefighters stand atop wreckage in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where fighting continues