Putin’s riot police arrest more than 700 anti-mobilisation protesters

A brave one-legged woman in a wheelchair who shamed soldiers who left to join Vladimir Putin’s army was surrounded by Russian riot police on a day when more than 700 anti-mobilization protesters were arrested.

A powerful image of anti-mobilization showed the woman, who reportedly attended the peaceful protest in Moscow’s Chistyye Prudy neighborhood, holding up a placard to Putin’s soldiers, which translated as: ‘Do you want to be like me?’ .

Video footage captured the moment Russian riot police surrounded the brave woman in their numbers as they crack down on dissent against Putin’s regime.

The brave woman with bright pink hair had unzipped her bag before pulling up the embarrassing placard as photographers approached her before riot police arrived.

A Russian officer was later seen holding the placard that appeared to have been removed from the woman after photographers gathered around her.

A human rights group claimed that about 730 people were detained across Russia today during protests against the mobilization order, just three days after Putin ordered Russia’s first military service since World War II for the conflict in Ukraine.

The independent protest monitoring group OVD-info said it was aware of arrests in 32 different cities, from Saint Petersburg to Siberia.

Protests broke out in central Moscow despite the fact that unsanctioned gatherings are illegal under Russian law, which also prohibits any activity deemed defamatory to the armed forces.

This afternoon unauthorized protests broke out in Moscow against Putin’s decision to summon so many men of the Russian population

A woman is violently assaulted by two Russian riot police in central Moscow as authorities take swift action to stamp out all overt signs of civil disobedience on a day when they arrested more than 730 people

The protesters are likely to face serious repercussions for their courageous disobedience under the new legislation the Kremlin rushed through in the run-up to the announcement of the mobilization on Wednesday, September 21.

It comes after Russian couples were depicted being forced to say goodbye while hundreds of thousands of army reservists and prisoners were sent to Ukraine.

Train stations and army checkpoints have become the stage for the divorces, often involving young couples – and men who don’t want to fight.

Putin’s failed invasion of the neighboring country has led to another partial mobilization of 300,000 men – including prisoners and even attempts to recruit the dead.

A young Russian recruit and his partner kiss outside a recruitment center in Volgograd today as couples were forced to say goodbye

A young woman looks downcast as her boyfriend prepares to enlist in Putin’s army, ordered by the Russian president on Wednesday

Families and loved ones parted ways as Russia’s partial mobilization under Putin’s oversight continues

Protests erupted in major cities after the Kremlin leader’s announcement of the troop increase, as lines lined the country’s borders as young men tried to flee.

While initial protests were quickly crushed by Putin’s well-trained internal security forces, new protests have erupted in Moscow this afternoon.

Footage shows menacing, helmeted riot police wielding brave men and women who ventured into the rain to protest Putin’s mobilization.

Soldiers have also been spotted drinking and fighting on their way to basic training.

European Council President Charles Michel yesterday advised EU members to offer asylum to conscientious objectors leaving Russia to avoid the draft.

Russian goombahs in riot gear were quick to drag brave protesters away on a gray and rainy day in Moscow when they arrested more than 730 people

A mother of a young soldier wipes away tears as he is taken by bus to a training camp to prepare

A tearful father holds his child as he prepares to say goodbye and fight on the frontline in Ukraine

The EU should be open “to those who don’t want to be instrumentalized by the Kremlin,” he said.

“If in Russia people are in danger because of their political views, because they don’t follow this crazy Kremlin decision to start this war in Ukraine, then we have to take that into account,” he said. Politics.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu previously said: “The refusal to fulfill your civic duty in Russia or the desire to do so is not a sufficient ground to be granted asylum in another country.”

Man hugs his mother as police and fellow recruits watched in Volgograd today

It came as Ukrainians in Russian-occupied parts of the country were visited by soldiers and ordered to vote in “referendums” that were widely condemned by international observers.

In a poll labeled “ridiculous,” it was estimated that 97 percent in Donetsk and Luhansk were in favor of joining Russia.

Ballot boxes have also been opened across Russia itself, ostensibly to allow displaced Ukrainians to vote.

Escaped Russians get off a bus from Saint Petersburg to Helsinki airport earlier today

Road travel remains a good option for Russians hoping to avoid Putin’s latest mobilization

But in reality, they offer more opportunities for vote fraud.

Melinda Simmons, Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine, said the election’s outcome was “already decided” and described the “mock referendum” as a “media exercise to continue an illegal invasion of Russia.”

The votes nevertheless mark an important development in the war, as the mock results will allow Putin to tell a story that any Ukrainian attempt to reclaim those territories is an attack on Russia itself.

That widens the range of options he can use to “defend” his territory – including perhaps nuclear weapons.

It would also allow Putin to upgrade his “special military operation” to a full-scale war, expanding his powers to enlist men and punish those who try to quit.