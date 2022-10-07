Putin’s path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: his army suffers humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians flee his mobilization order and his top lieutenants publicly insult military leaders.

With his room for maneuver shrinking, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he repeated during his 22-year rule.

“This is a really tough moment for him, but he can’t blame anyone else. He did it himself,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. “And he’s going straight to big, big trouble.”

By unleashing the disastrous war in Ukraine, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, Putin has broken an unwritten social contract in which the Russians tacitly agreed to renounce post-Soviet political freedoms in exchange for relative prosperity and internal stability.

Mikhail Zygar, a journalist who has had extensive contacts with the Kremlin elite and has published a bestseller on Putin and his entourage, noted that the invasion came as a complete surprise not only to the public, but also to Putin’s closest associates.

“They’re all in shock,” Zygar said. “None of them wanted to see the developments happen like that just because they’re going to lose everything. Now they are all stained with blood and they all understand they have nowhere to go.”

Stanislav Belkovsky, a longtime political adviser with extensive contacts among the ruling class, described the invasion as a mechanism of “self-destruction for Putin, his regime and the Russian Federation”.

As the Russian military retreated under the blows of Ukrainian forces armed with Western weapons, Putin increased the stakes by annexing four Ukrainian regions and declaring a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists to support the crumbling front line.

The poorly organized call has caused widespread chaos. The military is struggling to supply new recruits with supplies, many of whom were told to buy their own medical kits and other basic necessities and sleep on the ground while waiting to be sent to the front.

Social networks were abuzz with discussions about how to evade recruitment, and hundreds of thousands of men fled mobilization and swarmed from Russia’s borders with ex-Soviet neighbors.

The mobilization, Kolesnikov noted, has eroded Putin’s base and paved the way for possible political upheavals. “After the partial mobilization, it is impossible to explain to anyone that he has stabilized the system. He has disrupted the foundation of stability,” he said.

The military setbacks also led to public insults from some of Putin’s top lieutenants targeting military leaders. The Kremlin has done nothing to stop the criticism, signaling that Putin could use it to pave the way for a major upheaval at the summit and blame them for the defeats.

“The infighting between powerful clans in Putin’s environment could destabilize the system and significantly weaken Putin’s control over the situation in the country,” Belkovsky said.

The mounting unrest stands in dramatic contrast to the image of stability that Putin has cultivated since he took the helm in 2000. He has repeatedly described the turbulent rule of his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, as a time of decline when national riches were stolen by Kremlin-affiliated magnates and the West while millions were plunged into poverty.

The Russians have eagerly embraced Putin’s promise to restore their country’s greatness amid oil-driven economic prosperity, and have been largely indifferent to the Kremlin’s relentless crackdown on political freedoms.

Insiders who have closely studied Putin’s thinking say he still believes he can emerge victorious.

Belkovsky argued that Putin hopes to win by using energy as a means of pressure. By cutting gas flow to Europe and signing a deal with OPEC to cut oil production, he could drive prices up and put pressure on the US and its allies.

Putin wants the West to tacitly accept the current status quo in Ukraine, resume energy cooperation with Russia, lift the most crippling sanctions and thaw Russian assets, Belkovsky said.

“He still believes he will have his way in the long confrontation with the West, where the situation on the Ukrainian frontline is only one important, but not decisive element,” Belkovsky said.

At the same time, Putin threatened to use “all available means” to defend the newly annexed Ukrainian territories in a blunt attempt to force Ukraine and its Western allies to withdraw.

The US and its allies have said they take Putin’s threats seriously but will not yield to what they describe as blackmail to force the West to leave Ukraine. Ukraine promised to launch a counter-offensive despite Russian rhetoric.

Kolesnikov described Putin’s nuclear threats as a reflection of growing desperation.

“This is the last step for him in the sense that this is a suicidal move,” Kolesnikov said. “If he’s ready for the move, it means we’re witnessing a dictator even worse than Stalin.”

Some observers have argued that if Putin pushes the nuclear button, NATO could attack Russia with conventional weapons.

Belkovsky warned that Putin firmly believes that the US and its allies would not dare to strike back if Russia used a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“If the US believes there is no psychological willingness to do so, it has made a mistake,” he said.

Zygar compared the Russian leader to a fighter pilot who tries to win a dogfight by attacking the enemy head on and waiting for him to spin away first.

“He thinks he has the guts, and he believes he has to escalate to the end,” Zygar said.

He noted that experts could not predict Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the current invasion just because they used rational criteria.

“Our previous perceptions about rational limits have all turned out to be incorrect,” he said. “There are no such limits.”

