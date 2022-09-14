Putin’s limousine is ‘hit by loud bang’ in possible ‘attack’

According to an unconfirmed claim, Vladimir Putin’s car was “attacked” in what may have been an assassination attempt during the war in Ukraine.

His limousine was hit by a ‘loud bang’ on his ‘left front wheel followed by heavy smoke’, it is alleged.

The car drove unharmed with Putin to safety, but there have been multiple arrests by his security service – while other bodyguards have disappeared – amid claims that classified information about the 69-year-old ruler’s movements was at risk, General SVR Telegram said.

General SVR is a Russian Telegram channel that regularly posts alleged inside information about Putin and the Kremlin.

While some are skeptical of General SVR, others say it is one of the few prominent anti-Putin channels in Russia that provides insight into the true state of affairs in the Kremlin.

The same source claims in a separate post that Putin ordered his glamorous lover Alina Kabaeva, 39, a former Olympic gymnast, to have an abortion, leading to a “deterioration” in their relationships.

It is not immediately possible to verify both extraordinary claims.

According to the anti-Kremlin channel, Putin traveled back to his official residence in a decoy or ‘backup’ motorcade on an unspecified date amid deep security concerns.

This included five armored cars, with Putin in the third, according to the claim.

‘On the way to the house, a few kilometers away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle.

Putin’s car sounded “a loud bang from the left front wheel followed by heavy smoke.”

Putin’s car “despite control problems” made its way from the site of the attack to reach the safety of the residence.

‘Then the body of a man was found driving’ [the] ambulance, which blocked the first car of the column,” said SVR general.

The channel – which has an inside track to the Kremlin but provides no hard evidence for its allegations – said details of the alleged attack have been “classified.”

‘The head of the president’s bodyguard’ [service] and several other people have been suspended and incarcerated,” the station said, without naming anyone.

“A small circle of people was aware of the president’s movement in this procession, and they were all from the presidential security service.

“After the incident, three disappeared.

‘These were exactly the people in the first car of the column.

Their fate is currently unknown.

“The car they were driving was found empty a few miles from the incident.”

In another post, the station claimed that a Kabaeva pregnancy — which it “revealed” in May — had now ended.

This was why Kabaeva – reportedly having several children with the Kremlin leader, who turns 70 next month – had gone into hiding for the past few weeks.

She was last seen in the first half of June in Saint Petersburg, but has not appeared in public since.

“We already spoke at the beginning of May this year that Alina Kabaeva was pregnant, and after the gender of the unborn child became known, we reported that Putin and Kabaeva would soon have a girl,” the channel posted today.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin thought Kabaeva’s pregnancy was untimely and the birth of another unplanned child undesirable.

As a result, relations between Putin and Kabaeva deteriorated.

And at the end of August, the president urged Alina to have an abortion, despite the fact that the pregnancy was already more than 20 weeks and there were no medical and social indications for abortion.

“After the abortion, complications arose, and for some time Kabaeva could not appear in public.

‘Thousands of women and children are being murdered on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin’ [in Ukraine’, whose fate is indifferent to him.

‘But he also wanted to spit on people close to him, including his common-law wife and children.’

Kabaeva refused a request from her mentor Irina Viner – longtime wife of ex-Arsenal FC part-owner Alisher Usmanov – to take part in a gala concert last weekend in Moscow.

Putin has never confirmed a relationship with Kabaeva and his officials have issued denials which are not believed by many Russians.

The Telegram channel General SVR has previously published claims about Putin’s alleged illnesses and other oil tycoons who have died mysteriously in recent months.

Putin has two officially acknowledged children — Maria, 37, and Katerina, 35, both from first wife Lyudmila.

Dr Maria Vorontsova, a year younger than Kabaeva, was born when the Russian president was a KGB spy in Germany, is an expert in rare genetic diseases in children.

She is a leading researcher at the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology of the Ministry of Health of Russia.

Her divorced sister Katerina is deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University.

She is a former high-kicking ‘rock’n’roll’ dancer.

Both elder daughters have been sanctioned by the West, unlike Kabaeva, and Putin’s unacknowledged ‘love child’ Luiza Rozova, 19.

Luiza is the daughter of cleaner-turned-multimillionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh, 45, now part-owner of a major Russian bank, one of the country’s wealthiest women with an estimated £74 million financial and property fortune.