Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will only end after a palace, Russian expert warns

Vladimir Putin will only be removed from power by a palace coup, says a prominent political scientist.

According to Vladislav Inozemtsev, director of the Russian Center for Post-Industrial Society Research, this is the only prospect of an end to the “meat grinder war” in Ukraine.

This comes as another Putin pundit says the warmonger has run out of viable options for fleeing into exile, despite rumors that his accomplices have embarked on the so-called Operation Noah’s Ark to find him and his closest cronies a safe haven.

“I believe the only chance to change the situation is some sort of coup – once the elite really understand that Putin is leading them down a dead end,” Inozemtsev said.

The only prospect of an end to Ukraine’s “meat grinder” war is a coup against Putin, according to a Kremlin expert. Putin is photographed in the Kremlin, Moscow, December 20

The war in Ukraine will only end if Putin is ousted from power in a coup, said Vladislav Inozemtsev (pictured), an expert on Russian political science.

“But whether it’s going to happen or not, or when…. is impossible to predict.’

Such a coup would involve Putin’s closest aides or guards.

Hopes for a mass uprising to overthrow Putin were hopeless, he said.

Russian society “is totally inert – and the Kremlin should not expect any problems.”

There were no major protests – “so far I don’t see any desire to stop the war,” he said.

Now based in Washington, Inozemtsev claims that – contrary to some Western predictions – Putin can raid the Russian economy to keep the war going for at least another two years, and that he could mobilize a total of one million men.

“Putin has great potential to fund the war,” he told Zerkalo’s website.

“Reserves and the ability to borrow on the Russian domestic market give him infinite money, and he will have no problems with the budget next year and also in 2024.”

The war ‘will certainly end at least until [next] summer, depending on what successes or failures will be on the front in early spring.

As for the Ukrainian army, I am sure it is determined to repel Russian attacks.

“Ukraine is constantly arming itself with Western weapons and ammunition, and this process is developing quite steadily.

“So I think this is the meat grinder situation that’s going to be around for a very long time.

Russia will indeed suffer great losses, but as Ukrainian officials rightly say, Moscow has the capacity to mobilize up to a million men. This is correct.’

The experts warn that such a coup against Putin (pictured in the Kremlin, Dec. 20) would involve his close aides or guards. But all hope of a mass uprising to overthrow Putin was lost

Putin’s former speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov – now a critic – said Putin is now hyperactive compared to his reclusive style during the Covid pandemic.

Even as Russia is again engulfed in Covid – and flu – he is now active because “he has other things to be afraid of…

“There are much scarier enemies now [like] first of all the Ukrainian armed forces and the collective West, NATO.

“He is forced to become more active. The situation is clearly not developing the way he wants now.’

He said, “This is Putin’s last chance, and he is trying to make the most of it.”

But Gallyamov told interviewer Yevgenia Albats that a “power vacuum is forming” and that his circle has been looking for a “rainy day” plan for him and his close people to flee Russia if necessary.

They had sought refuge in China, Venezuela and Argentina, he said.

The war will last at least until next summer, experts said. Putin is photographed in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 19

Kremlin pundit Valery Solovey (pictured) said he sees no viable way out for Putin to exile in another country

But another Putin expert Valery Solovey – a former professor at the prestigious Moscow Institute of International Relations [MGIMO]a training school for spies and diplomats – said these plans and another proposed refuge in Israel, the Central African Republic and an unnamed European country were now hopeless for the Kremlin leader.

“Israel was acceptable before February 24 [when the war started],’ he said.

‘Now they have no country of destination.

“There is no place for them to hide, it just does not exist on the planet, because February 24 changed the situation.

And that is why the political establishment is very nervous, especially those responsible for the military and political part of the operation.

“They would have been willing to accept a deal – there were rumours,” he said.

But now there was no foreign escape for Putin and his team.