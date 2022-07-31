Putin’s health is under fresh scrutiny as footage appears to show he cannot use limp right arm

Vladimir Putin’s health has again been questioned when new images emerged today of the Russian president seemingly unable to use his right arm.

The clip captured the moment as Putin, 69, was given a tour of a military museum as part of a weekend of festivities to mark Russia’s Naval Day, celebrated every last Sunday in July.

The Kremlin chief is seen talking to Ksenia, daughter of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, when mosquitoes begin buzzing around the right side of his face.

Putin raises his left arm in an attempt to swat them away, while his right arm hangs limp at his side.

He continues to itch, slapping one arm around his head before limping slightly beside Ksenia as she continues her tour.

The clip is the latest in a litany of videos showing the Russian president limping, struggling with strange ticks, including strange foot and leg twists, and uncoordinated movements.

There has been widespread speculation about Putin’s apparent decline in health in recent months, with several sources suggesting the despot is struggling with a range of ailments such as cancer and Parkinson’s.

The General SVR Telegram channel, which claims to be run by a former Russian foreign intelligence officer, has long reported on Putin’s alleged health condition and has recently suggested that he is sometimes replaced by a body double for public appearances during periods of particularly bad health.

The station suggested that Putin suffered from “severe nausea” on Friday and Saturday last week, with doctors being placed at his bedside for more than three hours.

The body double theory was echoed by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, who speculated that a stand-in lookalike could have been used before his arrival on a recent trip to Tehran.

It was only Putin’s second time abroad since launching his brutal invasion of Ukraine more than five months ago.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said of Putin’s arrival in Tehran: “Please watch the moment Putin gets off the plane.

“Is it Putin at all?”

However, CIA director William Burns recently said Putin was “too healthy” and there was no intelligence that he was sick.

“There are a lot of rumors about President Putin’s health and as far as we can tell he is completely too healthy,” Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado earlier this month.

British MI6 director Richard Moore later added: “There is no evidence that Putin is suffering from any serious illness.”

William Burns, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, said he fears Putin is ‘all too healthy’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen from his presidential plane at the welcome ceremony in Tehran earlier this month

Russian political scientist Valery Solovey, meanwhile, has long claimed that the Kremlin leader has serious health problems.

“The Americans, especially the CIA, have information about the real health of the Russian president,” he said.

“They are sure he has serious problems, including mental ones.”

Solovey, former professor at the prestigious Institute of International Relations in Moscow [MGIMO] who claims to have inside information about Putin’s plight suggested that Mr Burns’ claim that Putin is “too healthy” was made because the US is involved behind the scenes in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin maintains that Putin is in good health and rejects any suggestion that the president’s health is deteriorating as complete fabrication.