Putin’s grim milestone of death as number of Russian troops killed ‘passes 100,000’

Russia’s rising death toll in Ukraine has passed the grim milestone of 100,000 as Vladimir Putin continues to suffer great humiliations during his failed invasion, Kiev claims.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says about 100,400 Kremlin troops were killed in the 10-month war.

The milestone is the latest blow to Putin’s erratic campaign, which has seen dozens of high-profile generals killed.

Frontline troops, now piled high with reservists, have complained that they are underprepared and ill-equipped for battle, leaving them prey to Ukraine’s struggles, which have forced Russian withdrawals.

Ukrainian forces operate a T-72 tank on the outskirts of Bakhmut as Russian losses continue to mount

In addition to the casualties, Putin has also lost a staggering amount of military equipment, with more than 3,000 tanks, 5,981 armored fighting vehicles and 1,978 artillery systems destroyed.

Another 283 aircraft, 267 helicopters, 653 cruise missiles and 16 ships have been bombed in the brutal conflict.

To turn the tide of his failed campaign, Putin dramatically escalated the war yesterday by bolstering his troops by 350,000 and increasing his nuclear combat readiness.

The warmongering despot warned the Kremlin to invest everything to expand its nuclear arsenal and vowed that his Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles would be available to his forces within weeks.

New military units will be formed on Russia’s western borders to terrorize and berate Finland and Sweden for wanting to join NATO despite the Kremlin’s aggression.

Soldiers recently mobilized by Russia for the military operation in Ukraine stand at a ceremony before boarding a train at a railway station in Tyumen

A destroyed Russian tank is seen in the village of Bohorodychne in eastern Ukraine

In his address to defense chiefs in Moscow, Putin made a series of rare and candid concessions about his invasion, admitting there were “problems” with his mobilization and acknowledging vague “criticisms” of his military strategy.

He said the country’s army should learn lessons and modernize based on its experiences in Ukraine and that special emphasis will be placed on the development of his country’s nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantor of sovereignty of Russia’.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also announced plans to form new military units in western Russia as Kremlin leaders prepared for a new phase in the war entering its tenth month.

The state-of-the-art nuclear-capable Zircon missiles, which travel at speeds approaching 7,000 mph, have “no equivalent in the world,” Putin claimed, though his forces have been beset by humiliation after humiliation so far in his war.

Putin also acknowledged that the call-up of 300,000 reservists he ordered in September had not gone smoothly.

“The partial mobilization that was carried out revealed certain problems, as everyone knows, that need to be addressed immediately,” he said.

The call even drew strong criticism from Kremlin allies, as military commissariats were found to be recruiting many men who were physically unfit or too old, and new recruits lacked basic equipment such as sleeping bags and winter clothing.

A destroyed T-72 Russian tank is seen in the village of Bohorodychne, eastern Ukraine

Vladimir Putin today ordered Russia to increase its nuclear combat readiness, boost troop numbers, prepare for the use of hypersonic Zircon missiles and send new military units to the border with Finland

Shoigu then announced a plan to increase the Russian military to 1.5 million, including 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers.

He did not say when the increased strength will be achieved.

While Putin was bolstering his own troops, Volodymyr Zelensky was on a mission to bolster Ukrainian defenses as he flew to Washington DC to secure a $1.8 billion aid package from Joe Biden.

On his first visit to his country since the war began in February, Zelensky told lawmakers in the upper chamber of the House of Representatives that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis.

Zelensky presents a Ukrainian flag signed by members of his army to Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi

“Your money is not charity,” Zelensky said, dressed in the khaki uniforms that were his public uniform for the 300 days of the conflict. “It’s an investment in global security and democracy.”

Zelensky’s arrival was greeted with several raucous ovations in the almost full hall. Three members held up a large Ukrainian flag as he entered.

“It is a great honor for me to be at the United States Congress speaking to you and all Americans. Despite all the doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and well,” Zelensky said.

“We defeated Russia in the battle for the spirits of the world,” he said.

After meeting at the White House with Democratic President Joe Biden, Zelensky’s speech should resonate with bipartisan audiences, including House Republicans, who have expressed increasing skepticism about continuing to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine.