Putin’s favourite general, 68, took jet to Africa with UK-taught ’emotional intelligence coach’, 36

Glamorous life coach Evelina Levi, then 36, partied with the General at a five-star resort

A Russian army chief who served as Putin’s bodyguard took luxury trips to Africa with young models and an anti-war life coach half his age, a new investigation has revealed.

Five-star hotel General Viktor Zolotov, 68, partied with “emotional intelligence expert” and influencer Evelina Levi, then 36, at the Four Seasons Resort on the picturesque Indian Ocean islands after taking a private jet.

Zolotov is commander in chief of the Russian National Guard, which has lost tens of thousands of men in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

The news, first published by the anti-Putin unit, the Dossier Center, comes after the Kremlin scolded Russians who enjoyed Western luxuries.

Among others on the trip was Russian oligarch Boris Vaninsky, who was brought to Moscow by Putin shortly after he won the presidency, whose food company has exclusive ties to the National Guard.

Russian National Guard chief Zolotov (right) is pictured meeting with President Putin

Other guests on the luxury trip were Zolotov .’s son’s clothing entrepreneur

Records show that Vaninsky owned a luxury penthouse in London’s chic Queen’s Gate.

Roman Gavrilov resigned shortly after Russian invasion amid ‘corruption investigation’

A day before the first of a number of exotic flights by General Zolotov on a Falcon 7Х business jet at a cost of about £150,000, a Russian government decree was signed confirming Vaninsky’s company Druzhba Narodov as the sole supplier to the National Guard of Putin.

The Dossier Center is linked to exiled Kremlin nemesis Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a magnate who spent ten years in prison before leaving the country.

Lieutenant General Roman Gavrilov, 45, was also present on the Seychelles breakout.

He has since resigned since the war started amid an alleged corruption case over money allocated to the troops.

Zolotov’s son Roman, 42, and clothing entrepreneur Anastasia Buevich, 24, joined.

Other glamorous women included ArtLife project founder Anastasia Andreeva, 24 at the time of the trip, and her deputy Krestina Lantsova, then 27.

Evelina, who was taught in Manchester, claims to be an ’emotional intelligence’ life coach

Fashion model Anastasia Buevich was one of the glamorous girls on the private jet outing

Details of the lavish 2017 outing emerged as the women left a trail of social media posts, it was alleged.

Zolotov’s presence was confirmed by several reliable sources, the Dossier Center said, although he cannot be seen in photos.

He is known to be close to Putin, who consults the supreme loyalist on war tactics, according to Moscow reports.

Other generals come and go as Putin gets tired of them, but Zolotov has been by his side for years, the most senior of several personal bodyguards promoted by the Kremlin leader.

Ms. Levi was educated at the Emotional Intelligence Academy in Manchester.

Glamorous Evelina Appears To Be Making Anti-War Declarations Since Invasion Begins

She has said, ‘I do brain plastic surgery. I teach people not only to recognize emotions correctly, but even to plan for their actions, and then steer them in the right direction.’

It’s unclear how or why she stood with the general in paradise, but she said, “I’m not a psychologist, I’m not a matchmaker and, unlike many women, I don’t have to put on a mask of ab* * *h.

‘I’m fine with myself. I don’t solve your problems, I don’t care about your past.

‘It cannot be changed and there is no point in delving into it.

Life coach Evelina has said: ‘Unlike many women, I don’t have to put on a mask of ab***h’

Art curator Anastasia Andreeva was also present on the trip along with the general and friends

“I work with your future, change your attitude to current situations and make you understand the true causes of negativity in your life.”

After the war broke out, she urged her followers to “don’t give in to panic” or “multiply hate.”

She added, “Let there be peace.”

Zolotov’s grandson was educated at Britain’s Cranleigh School in Surrey, along with close friends of Luiza Rozova, 19, Putin’s secret daughter who has disappeared from social media since the start of the war in Ukraine.