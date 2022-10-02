Putin’s appalling massacre of children exposed as Russia faces its worst military defeat in 80 years

Over the weekend, Russia faced its worst military defeat on the battlefield in 80 years as harrowing details emerged of new Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.

Triumphant Ukrainian soldiers yesterday raised their country’s flag at the entrance to the strategically vital town of Lyman, days after Vladimir Putin brazenly annexed four occupied Ukrainian regions.

Some of Putin’s troops are believed to be trapped in Lyman, a major logistics hub, after being surrounded by Ukraine’s blitzkrieg. They are faced with having to surrender or fight their way out in a move that would likely see them suffer heavy losses.

But the breakthrough in eastern Ukraine came as new reports of Russian atrocities emerged and fears grew that a humiliated Vladimir Putin might resort to using nuclear weapons. At least 24 civilians, including 13 children and a pregnant woman, were gunned down during a Russian attack on a road convoy, Ukraine claimed.

A volunteer places the body of slain people at the site of a civilian convoy, which Ukraine’s State Security Service said was hit by shelling by Russian troops amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the village of Kurylivka in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops showed reporters a group of vehicles riddled with bullet holes and several bodies in civilian clothes near the recently captured city of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine.

“Russians shot at civilians at close range,” said regional governor Oleg Synegubov.

The regional prosecutor’s office said Russian troops had opened fire on a convoy of seven cars as civilians tried to flee the fighting.

“The queue was shot by the Russian army on September 25 as civilians tried to evacuate,” the office said in a statement. ‘Two cars have burned completely with children and their parents inside.’ Meanwhile, Ramzan Kadyrov, one of Putin’s henchmen and the head of Russia’s Chechnya region, said yesterday in comments that will stoke fears of more horrors that Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

In a message on Telegram criticizing Russian commanders for abandoning Lyman, Kadyrov wrote: ‘In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons. ‘ His disturbing comments came as:

l Air strikes sounded warnings in Kiev yesterday as Ukraine prepared for a barrage of missile strikes in retaliation for Russia’s losses in the east of the country;

l Russian forces ‘almost certainly’ hit a humanitarian convoy in the southern Zaporizhzhia region last Friday, according to the British Ministry of Defence. At least 30 people in civilian vehicles were killed in the attack;

l The manager of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by Russian troops as part of an apparent plan to transfer the site to the Russian energy company Rosatam;

l Explosions were reported at a Russian air base in Crimea.

Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s forces in the east, said yesterday that Russian units in Lyman were ‘surrounded’ and that villages around the town had been recaptured. Up to 5,500 Russian troops were previously in Lyman, but the number captured is unknown as some retreated or were killed before the encirclement.

Cars from a civilian convoy that Ukraine’s State Security Service says was hit by shelling from Russian troops amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine are seen between the occupied town of Svatove in Luhansk region and the Ukrainian-held town of Kupiansk

Cherevatyi said Ukrainian forces controlled most routes out of the city and some Russian attempts to break out “had not been very successful.” Russia’s Defense Ministry later said it had withdrawn its troops from the city.

A Russian government news agency announced: ‘In connection with the threat to encircle the Allies [Russian] forces were withdrawn from Lyman for more advantageous defenses.’ Footage posted on social media by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak showed Ukrainian soldiers raising their blue-and-yellow national flag on the outskirts of the city.

The city will now be used as a staging post when Kyiv tries to advance into the Luhansk region.

Professor Michael Clarke, former director-general of the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said Russia had suffered its biggest battlefield setback since defeats by Nazi Germany in 1943.

‘They haven’t had a brigade-level defeat like this since the Second World War. They were defeated in Afghanistan, but it was a guerilla war.’

Professor Clarke said Kadyrov’s comments about nuclear weapons did not increase the likelihood that such destructive weapons will be used.

‘He is borderline insane. He thinks he has enormous influence in Russia – and he doesn’t. We are far, far from the use of tactical nuclear weapons.’

The US has warned that there would be ‘catastrophic consequences’ for Russia if it used nuclear weapons. A Ukrainian source close to the president’s administration said Ukraine believes Putin will first use other weapons of mass destruction, such as chemical weapons.

Ukraine’s recapture of Lyman comes after Moscow used fake referendums to illegally seize Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine on Friday.

A Western security source said the annexation of the four Ukrainian regions and Kiev’s battlefield successes ‘make this the most dangerous period of the conflict since it began last February’.