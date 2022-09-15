Putin’s ‘chef’ recruiting prisoners to join Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine

Putin’s ‘chief’ pardons violent criminals and sex offenders incarcerated in a Russian prison – if they survive the fighting in Ukraine for six months.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, told the detainees to commit suicide rather than be captured in Ukraine, with one grenade for the enemy and one for themselves.

Video shows Prigozhin telling the criminals they can become war heroes or be shot as deserters, as the Kremlin ramps up its recruitment after a humiliating defeat by the Ukrainian army in the east.

“This is a hard war, not even near people like… [Chechnya] and the others,” he told them on video.

“My ammunition consumption is two and a half times higher than in the battle of Stalingrad,” where nearly two million were killed, he said.

The sales pitch to hundreds of prisoners under a gray sky in a high-security penal colony in Mordovia, a former region of the Gulag prison camps, comes personally from Prigozhin, nicknamed Vladimir Putin’s “chief” who was recently named Hero of Russia for his loyalty.

Murderers, sex offenders and burglars gain immediate freedom and pardon from Putin if they survive six months at the front in the bloody war.

Those who die are buried ‘like heroes’, he says.

Those captured by Ukraine are ordered to use grenades to kill themselves rather than fall into enemy hands.

Convicted soldiers who desert are told they will be executed immediately with a bullet to the head.

A secretly filmed video shows 61-year-old Prigozhin admitting that he represents Wagner’s private army deployed by Putin in Ukraine.

He has previously denied any link with Wagner, who is known to have already recruited thousands of prisoners as Russia uses its most dangerous prisoners as fighters.

“I am a representative of a private war company, you may have heard the name – Wagner Group,” he tells the assembled prisoners.

He warns the condemned: ‘The first sin is desertion. Nobody deserts, nobody gives up, nobody surrenders. You are taught what to do with regard to surrender.’

They should commit suicide and not be captured, he said.

“Two grenades you must have with you,” he continued [One grenade for our foes, and one for yourself].

‘The second sin is alcohol and drugs in the war zone’ [which are banned]… The third sin is looting – this includes sexual contacts with local women, men, flora, fauna, whoever.

‘The minimum age we use is 22, the maximum age is 50 and ‘good condition’ is a must.’

Multimillionaire Prigozhin — who graduated as a trusted Putin fixer after being his chef at Kremlin banquets — also runs so-called troll factories that spread propaganda in Russia and abroad.

He boasts that in June the first 40 prisoners he sent to Putin’s war from a St. Petersburg prison had “stormed the enemy trenches, [and] killed them with knives.”

Three convicted fighters died and seven were injured, he says.

“One of us who was killed was 52. He had been in prison for 30 years and died a hero.”

Prigozhin admits to sending sex and drug offenders to war if they pass tests.

‘We take great care of those imprisoned for sexual offences’ [but] we understand that people make mistakes,” he says

Prisoners would be converted into assault troops.

“Sixty percent of my men are assault soldiers, and you will be one of them,” he promises the convicts.

“You are treated the same, sometimes with more loyalty than those who fought with my troops for years and lived through dozens of wars…

‘I have different types of aircraft in Wagner, I have MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems].

“I have tanks, I have everything it takes to attack effectively. Those who go in front are the strongest and survive better.

“Those who withdraw and don’t understand what to do will get in trouble… All who are killed will be delivered to the place you specify in your will, to relatives or buried wherever you choose.”

If possible, killed POWs will be buried in Alleys of [Fallen] Heroes who have appeared in many Russian cities as the terrible toll of the war has risen.

But those who fled or expressed doubts would be shot, he warns.

“Those who don’t know where to be buried, we’ll bury at the Wagner Group church,” he said. ‘[If you survive] six months, you go home after being pardoned…

“There’s no option for you to go back to jail. Those who come to us and say ‘this place doesn’t feel right’ on the first day are marked as deserters, followed by execution by shooting.”

He told the inmates they had “five minutes to decide.”

“I’ll get you out alive. But I don’t always give you back alive…” he said, adding, “Those who want to come with us, go.”

Pro-war and Kremlin-loyal news channels confirmed in the video that it was Prigozhin.