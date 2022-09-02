Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The sheer alarm displayed by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an “improvised” stop to greet a crowd shows their fear of an assassination attempt on the Kremlin’s belligerent leader.

Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may have been a prearranged stunt.

But his bodyguards – two close to Putin, and two more closer to the crowd, and others not seen by the cameras – seemed excited about his unusually spontaneous close contact with ordinary people.

The scene was in Kaliningrad – Russia’s western point, an exclave sandwiched between NATO countries Poland and Lithuania – with a huge naval base in the Baltic Sea and missiles aimed at the West.

Putin’s motorcade stopped to greet the benefactors as he left Nakhimov School, a large naval academy.

Putin is barely visible in the footage and the Russian president – paranoid about avoiding Covid – did not come close to the modest crowd behind a barrier.

Vladimir Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may have been a prearranged stunt

Putin’s motorcade stopped to greet benefactors as he left Nakhimov School, a major naval academy in Kaliningrad

He called out, “Are you all right?”

A voice replied, “All right.”

He asked, ‘Hasn’t the governor? [of Kaliningrad] offend you?’

“No,” replied the loyal spectators.

“Good luck,” Putin said.

The loyalists then said ‘goodbye’, ‘thank you’ and ‘well done’ to the outgoing president.

The 5ft 7inch Putin hoisted himself into the doorway of his car to bid the small crowd over the roof of the limousine.

Moments later, he was swept away from weekend appointments that leave him too busy to attend tomorrow’s funeral of the man who changed the world, ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

His bodyguards – two close to Putin, and two more closer to the crowd, and others unseen by the cameras – seemed excited about his unusually spontaneous close contact with ordinary people.

In recent years, Putin met and greeted people and got up close and personal.

During the war he unleashed on Ukraine, his rival Volodymyr Zelensky visited the front lines, but Putin rarely ventured into public events.

This has raised questions about Putin’s health, with unverified claims that he suffers from cancer, Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder.

Next week he plans to visit war games on the Russian Pacific coast to show that he is active and healthy.

It was previously reported that Putin survived an assassination attempt not long after starting his war in Ukraine, the country’s intelligence chief claimed.

Vladimir Putin would have survived an assassination attempt two months ago, Ukrainian intelligence chief claimed, according to local media

Kyrylo Budanov said Putin was “attacked… by representatives of the Caucasus” – a region that includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and parts of southern Russia.

‘[It was an] Absolutely failed attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago,’ said Budanov. ‘I repeat, this attempt failed. There was no publicity about this event, but it happened.’

If true, it would be the only known attempt on Putin’s life since he launched an all-out war against Ukraine on February 24.

Budanov did not directly link the assassination attempt to the war in Ukraine, and Putin has some established enemies in the region from past conflicts.