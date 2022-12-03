On Saturday, the Kremlin told Russian news agencies that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, which Russia claims to have annexed.

99% of voters in Donetsk and 98% in Luhansk supported joining Russia in referendums held in September widely denounced as ‘appearance’.

Speaking to Russian news agencies about the president’s visit to Donbas, Kremlin press officer Dmitry Peskov said: “In due time, of course, this will happen.

“This is a region of the Russian Federation.”

Peskov, who served as the press secretary to the prime minister of Russia between 2008 and 2012 and the Kremlin press secretary since 2012, did not say when the president would visit the region.

Putin talks with Deputy Commander of the Airborne Forces Anatoly Kontsevoy at a training center for mobilized reservists in Russia’s Ryazan region in October 2022

Peskov also told local news agencies today that Russia would not formally support a $60 oil price cap agreed by the EU, the G7 countries and Australia on Friday night.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the price cap would depress Russian oil revenues while stabilizing global energy prices.

Critics have said this will not significantly affect Russia’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

The resource-rich area of ​​Donbas in eastern Ukraine has been partially controlled since 2014 by the disputed Russian-backed entities, the DPR and the LPR.

The Donbas has significant coal reserves and remains strategically and symbolically important to Russia.

Underpopulated areas of eastern Ukraine underwent “Russification” in the second half of the 20th century, with Russia encouraging the migration of Russian peasants to Crimea and Donbas, as well as the adoption of the Russian language, schools, and cultural institutions.

Despite efforts to suppress Ukrainian culture in the region, the majority of Ukrainians—including the populations of Donbas and Crimea—supported independence from the Soviet Union during its fall at the end of the century.

However, after the 2014 anti-Russian Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine, Russian separatist movements in Donetsk and Luhansk, Donbas, declared independence from Ukraine with Russian support.

Alina Kabaeva, 39, believed to be the longtime mistress of Putin, 70, made a rare public appearance today in Sochi, Russia, to open a new gymnastics center

Putin attends a meeting with the II Congress of Young Scientists in Sochi, December 1, 2022

Soon after, Russia invaded Crimea, while the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) began an eight-year war with Ukraine.

97% of voters apparently voted to join Russia in the 2014 Crimea referendum, which was not recognized by the US, EU or Ukraine.

polls after the invasion it turned out that 41% of voters in Crimea, 33% in Donetsk and 24% in Luhansk supported union with Russia.

Russian President Putin recognized both the DPR and LPR as independent just days before invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in part to “protect” pro-Russian entities in the Donbas.

Russia formally annexed areas in and around Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in southern and eastern Ukraine in September 2022.

All four regions voted to join Russia in ‘mock referendums’ at the end of September 2022.

Russia claimed 99% and 98% of the votes cast in Donetsk and Luhansk respectively for joining Russia.