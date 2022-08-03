Putin will come to China’s aid if it goes to war over Taiwan, leading Russian senator vows

A leading Russian senator has vowed that Vladimir Putin will come to the aid of China if it goes to war against Taiwan.

But Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the international committee in the Russian Federation Council, said the Kremlin’s support would be offered on condition that Beijing show in-kind support to the war in Ukraine.

“I see no reason to refuse to help China,” the politician said.

“But I would like to see a two-way street with China.

‘It means that we should benefit from this collaboration.’

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have apparently maintained close ties in recent years, but there are concerns in Moscow that Beijing has so far refused to openly support the Kremlin’s “special military operation” launched on February 24.

It comes amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan after US house speaker Nancy Pelosi paid an unannounced diplomatic visit to the self-governing island nation that Beijing claims as its own.

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (R) shaking hands with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (C) before departing on Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug.

Dzhabarov, 69, a former FSB officer, was awarded the prestigious Alexander Nevsky order in 2018 “for services in strengthening Russian sovereignty.”

Close Putin ally Dzhabarov made it clear that Russia is ready to support China in any conflict over the disputed island of Taiwan – a move that would consolidate its anti-Western alliance.

“I am convinced that China is hoping for some help from Russia in this case… because it will be difficult for China to confront the United States without Russia’s support,” he said.

‘Sometimes it is a game of chance and a conflict can turn into a major war.

“But I think in that sense China is behaving very cautiously, in a very reserved way, while continuing to build its defense potential,” Djabarov concluded.

Dzhabarov made his claim when China strongly condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and launched a massive military exercise that will see air and sea traffic cut off due to extensive live fire drills encroaching on Taiwanese waters.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi labeled the speaker’s journey a “complete farce” and echoed the widely used phrase of Chinese diplomacy that “those who play with fire will perish.”

Last week, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping used the same phrase in a phone call to US President Joe Biden.

Early on Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry reprimanded Pelosi for “unashamedly” proceeding with the trip that had not yet been confirmed Monday, claiming it is “maliciously encroaching on China’s sovereignty and shamelessly participating in political provocations.”

“It proves once again that some American politicians have become ‘troublemakers’ in China-US relations,” the statement said.

Nancy Pelosi accused China of “standing in the way” of Taiwan’s participation in international affairs and warned that America’s commitment to preserving democracy “remains rock solid”. She is pictured with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting in Taipei on Wednesday

Pelosi spent several minutes chatting with officials and employees at the airport before climbing the steps of the plane and waving to the crowd before her departure from Taipei earlier in the day

China conducts six days of military exercises around Taiwan that will penetrate territorial waters in what Taipei calls a serious violation of international standards

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office weighed in, threatening “punitive measures” targeting “die hard” Taiwanese supporters of independence.

Beijing’s military exercises began on Tuesday with live fire drills in and around the Taiwan Strait that will last until Sunday.

The large-scale exercises are taking place in six locations in the country – three of which are entering territorial waters in what Taipei today called a serious violation of international standards.

Shipping and air traffic in those areas will also be closed in what amounts to a blockade as experts say Beijing is exercising its ability to seal off the island from the outside world in the event of war.

Speaking briefly at a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen this week, Pelosi said: “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy.

“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains rock solid.”

Ms Ing-wen added that the island of 23 million would not be harassed.

“Faced with deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not flinch. We will continue to defend the defense line for democracy,” Tsai said.

She also thanked the 82-year-old US lawmaker for “taking concrete steps to show your unwavering support for Taiwan at this critical time.”