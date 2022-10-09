Putin will chair meeting of his Security Council tomorrow after Crimea bridge blast

<!–

Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council on Monday, two days after a massive explosion ripped through Russia’s Crimean bridge, the Kremlin told local news agencies.

“Tomorrow the president has a scheduled meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian Security Council (SCRF) is made up of the country’s top defense officials and heads of security services, who come together to support Putin – the general chairman of the council – in making policy decisions.

Controversial Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will attend alongside the head of Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence agency Aleksandr Bortnikov and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

SCRF meetings usually come in response to major geopolitical events related to national security, but can also indicate that Putin is about to make an important decision.

The Russian president chaired a meeting of the SCRF just days before the invasion of Ukraine, raising concerns that Monday’s meeting could signal an imminent escalation of the conflict.

