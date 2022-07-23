Putin weapons designer dies while ‘undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression’

One of Vladimir Putin’s top weapons designers has died in mysterious circumstances while “undergoing treatment to combat anxiety and depression.”

Dmitry Konoplev, 46, headed the defense-related Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which is behind the deadly Pantsir missile system used in the war in Ukraine.

In total, the organization is responsible for more than 150 weapons and pieces of military equipment used by the Russian army.

Previously, Konoplev was deputy director of the Russian Federal Agency for the Supply of Weapons, Military, Special Equipment and Materials.

He apparently died after suffering acute anxiety.

According to initial reports, doctors were unable to determine the gun guru’s cause of death.

But later, Izvestia reported suffering an “acute heart attack” while undergoing xenon therapy with an oxygen mask at an elite Moscow clinic.

The treatment, in which patients inhale Xenon, which has been found to have properties similar to antidepressants, is used to combat anxiety, depression, neurological disorders and sleep problems.

As Putin’s war raged in Ukraine, Konoplev was reported to be suffering from anxiety and headaches.

There are no official comments on the cause of death.

But Putin’s former bodyguard and close friend Alexey Dyumin – governor of the Tula region where the weapons design bureau is located – said Konoplev “has done a lot for the country’s defense industry” and made a “great contribution”.

The Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, also known as KBP Instrument Design Bureau, is behind a wide variety of weapons used by Putin’s invading forces in Ukraine.

These include anti-tank missile systems, armament complexes of light armored vehicles and tanks, artillery systems with guided weapons, air defense systems, missile systems and weapons for small guns and grenade launchers.

His office is described as Putin’s lead developer of complex weapons and coordinates the work of many companies and organizations, including the institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences and those of the Ministry of Defense.

Russia has suffered a wave of deaths related to the gas and oil sector during the war with Ukraine and in the run-up to hostilities.