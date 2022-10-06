Putin ‘wants to take the world with him when he dies’ says expert behind claims over his health

Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies and has already made the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an ‘expert’ in his ‘failing health’ has said.

Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow’s prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO]made the sensational claims ahead of the Russian despot, who marks his 70th birthday on Friday.

This comes as Russian Orthodox churches have been ordered to hold special prayer services for his health on Saturday, despite the Kremlin insisting he is well.

“The principled decision on the use or demonstration of tactical nuclear weapons has been made,” said Dr. Solovey, who has been consulted by Western embassies in Moscow after making allegations about Putin’s medical condition.

‘The question is how, when and where. I have no doubt that we will end up on the edge of death, but I know that we will be able to back down. We will be able to review that.’

He argued that the current situation is more dangerous and closer to ‘nuclear apocalypse’ than during the Cuban Missile Crisis during the Cold War.

“The reason is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who seriously intends to demonstrate the capabilities of nuclear weapons – tactical nuclear weapons,” he said. “Putin cannot be defeated. He has two tools left up his sleeve – mobilization, which he uses [and] Atomic weapons.’

Dr. Solovey said Putin is in ‘very poor physiological health’.

He has long claimed that the Russian warlord suffers from serious illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and a schizoaffective disorder.

This has been disputed by Western intelligence, with CIA Director William Burns saying in July that Putin is ‘far too healthy’, although he acknowledged this was an informal assessment of the Russian leader’s health.

Speculation surrounding Putin’s health has been rife in recent years, particularly with the increased attention he has received since ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

In July, the Russian president was pictured awkwardly swiping mosquitoes from his face. Similarly, at a huge Victory Day parade in Moscow in May, he appeared to walk with a limp and had a blanket over his lap, while in April he was seen grabbing a table during a televised meeting with his defense minister.

At a huge Victory Day parade in Moscow in May, the 69-year-old appeared to walk with a limp and had a blanket over his lap (pictured)

Meanwhile, fears are growing that Putin may resort to more drastic measures in an attempt to win the war he began on February 24.

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered fresh defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened fissures at the top of the Russian government.

The setbacks have weakened the image of a powerful Russian military and heightened tensions over a poorly planned mobilization. They have also fueled infighting among Kremlin insiders and left Putin increasingly cornered.

“The president is not able to adequately assess the situation and make the right decisions,” Solovey said in a new video as Putin marks his 70th birthday in his hometown of St. Petersburg. ‘His state of health is such that he has a very strong desire to take the world with him.

‘He knows he will die within a limited time – and how is it possible for the world to go on without him? Why would the world exist without its brilliant leader Vladimir Putin?’ he asked sarcastically.

Dr. Solovey warned the West in a new video he posted not to count on senior Kremlin officials to intervene to prevent him from going nuclear.

“Don’t be fooled, don’t hope that anyone in the Russian establishment will stop Putin,” he said. “These people are resigned [to the idea] Putin will take this first step.’

Russia has more options to launch tactical – or battlefield – nuclear weapons if Putin gives the order, despite the strongest warnings from the West that he will face huge retaliation. One possibility is his nuclear capable Iskander missiles.

In May, some were moved close to the border with Finland, while they have also been deployed with conventional warheads during the Ukrainian war.

Dr. Solovey – who is not a doctor but claims to have sources in high Kremlin circles – claimed last week that Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’.

“Modern therapy, targeted therapy for oncological diseases, is of such a quality that you will work until literally the last few hours,” he said.

He was asked if CIA director William Burns said that Putin – far from being sick – was ‘too healthy’.

Solovey replied that this was a ‘perfect example of Anglo-Saxon sarcasm’ and added: ‘Americans know what happens to [Putin].

‘They know the real situation and they are actually worried because of it.’

Solovey’s comments came as reports said the Orthodox Church, led by close Putin supporter Patriarch Kirill, is to hold special prayer meetings for the president’s health the day after his 70th birthday.

Putin is going to St. Petersburg to meet leaders of former Soviet states on his birthday.

The Kremlin has said Putin is in good health.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defiantly said on Thursday that his country must fend off Moscow’s invasion ‘so that Russian tanks do not advance towards Warsaw or again towards Prague’.

During a meeting in Prague of European heads of state convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky also called on Western capitals to supply his army with more weapons “to punish the aggressor”.

The European Union imposed its latest round of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, expanding the ban on trade and individuals over Moscow’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

The measures, which came into force with their publication in the bloc’s official administrative gazette, also paved the way for an oil price cap on Russian crude transported around the world, but only after the details are worked out within the G7 group of nations.

On the ground in Ukraine, dependent on Western-supplied weapons, Ukraine has followed up last month’s advance in the northeastern Kharkiv region by pushing deeper into occupied territories and forcing Russian troops to withdraw from the town of Lyman, a key logistical hub .

The Ukrainian army has also launched a broad counter-offensive in the south, capturing a number of villages on the western bank of the Dnieper River and advancing on the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian advance in the Kherson region followed relentless attacks on the two main crossings over the Dnieper, rendering them useless and forcing Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnieper to rely solely on pontoon crossings, which have also been repeatedly hit by the Ukrainians.

Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, predicted several Russian failures in Kherson, noting that it is ‘difficult to stabilize a line when your logistics are stretched, your troops are exhausted, and your opponent is much, much smarter.’

Pressed against the wide river and suffering from severe supply shortages, Russian troops face a looming defeat that could pave the way for a potential Ukrainian push to regain control of the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.