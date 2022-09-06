Putin ups the ante | Financial Times

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

You may be thinking, “The energy crisis can’t get any worse, can it?” Response from Vladimir Putin: “Hold my beer.”

The Russian president confirmed today that gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would not resume until Western sanctions against Ukraine are lifted, downplaying Gazprom’s earlier statement of technical errors. In response, the euro hit a 20-year low as gas prices rose again as fears mounted that the situation could plunge the continent into recession.

The energy crisis is even more acute on this side of the Channel – where household bills are rising much faster than in the rest of Europe – and poses an immediate challenge to Liz Truss, who will take over as UK Prime Minister tomorrow after winning a The Tory’s blood-curdling party battle to succeed Boris Johnson.

Truss is thought to be considering freezing utility bills for at least the most vulnerable households, but has postponed further details until later this week.

Kwasi Kwarteng, her likely new chancellor, outlined some of the principles of Trussenomics in the FT today (TLDR: It’s all about growth), but said little about the issue that dominated domestic politics, except that “decisive action” was needed to families and businesses through this winter and into the following winter, using a “tax easing”.

UK businesses are calling for Covid-style support as officials draw up plans to deal with blackouts (carbon paper copies, anyone?). In the meantime, chief economics commentator Martin Wolf gives the new prime minister some advice: be bold and target the vulnerable first.

EU Member States are already taking action. Germany has followed Brussels’ advice and imposed a new windfall tax on energy groups to pay a €65 billion bailout package, while Sweden and Finland are providing emergency aid to electricity producers as tensions in energy markets mount.

Russia has made little secret of its desire to see the energy crisis weaken Europe’s support for Ukraine. “It is clear that the lives of people, business people and companies in Europe are getting worse and worse,” said Putin’s spokesman. “Of course, ordinary people in these countries will have more and more questions for their leaders.”

The latest twist and its implications for inflation raise the stakes for European Central Bank policymakers ahead of their meeting on Thursday. Markets expect interest rates to rise by 0.75 percentage point, the largest increase since 1999.

Need to know: the economy

British private sector business activity shrank in August, according to the latest reading of the S&P Global/Cips Purchasing Managers Index. The PMI score of 49.6 is the first reading below 50, marking the gap between contraction and expansion since the January 2021 lockdown period.

Latest for UK and Europe

EU capitals await to see if Liz Truss goes ahead with her plan to lift post-Brexit trade rules on Northern Ireland. “Her proposals to violate international law . . . the moment Western allies rally behind Ukraine — precisely to defend a liberal, rules-based world order — is evidence of stunning geopolitical shortsightedness,” said one diplomat.

German Bank marked Truss’s ascent with a note arguing that the situation in Northern Ireland and other factors meant the UK was at risk of a balance of payments crisis as investor confidence melts away. “Aggressive fiscal spending, a major energy shock and a decline in sterling sent the UK into the arms of the IMF in the 1970s,” says FT Alphaville. “Today’s environment is eerily similar.” Britain’s long-term borrowing costs rose to an eight-year high today, while sterling fell below $1.15.

The IMF said the EU needed to reform its borrowing powers and debt rules to help member states manage recessions and help pay for green investments.

inflation in Turkey Passed 80 percent for the first time since 1998. In what some economists have called a gigantic experiment, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged to keep interest rates at the lowest levels in the world, even as prices rise.

European commentary editor Tony Barber discusses in our Europe Express newsletter how German defense, energy and economic policies have been reshaped by the war in Ukraine.

Worldwide last

China extensive pandemic restrictions in Chengdu and Shenzhen, the country’s manufacturing and technology hub. At least 68 cities are now partially or completely shut down.

South Africa could become the second G20 country after Turkey to appear on a global financial watchdog’s “grey list” unless it urgently improves law enforcement. Other countries on the list include Panama, Syria and Yemen.

The peaceful and democratic rejection of populist constitutional amendments by Chilean voters is an example to the world, writes Latin American editor Michael Stott.

A deglobalizing world will be inflationary, writes columnist Rana Foroohar, as climate change and conflict test the Federal Reserve’s efforts to contain rising prices.

Need to know: business

The EU is considering extended powers to control companies stock stocks in the event of a new crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic. The draft proposals seen by the FT would allow Brussels to declare an emergency, which would trigger interventionist measures to prevent shortages in critical industries.

the global events industry is back after two difficult years, but concerns remain about the lack of key Chinese participants. Convention centers and organizers are still assessing whether the demand for face-to-face meetings will return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Lex column wonders how far against US containment is? Great technology will go, given its status as the country’s most successful homegrown sector.

wrestling cinema chains hope to convince streamers like Netflix and Apple to release more blockbusters on the big screen.

The world of work

After two years of remote and hybrid work, US and European companies are making a renewed effort to get people back into the office. U.S Big Read assess their chances of success.

HTSI magazine editor Jo Ellison disagrees with the “quiet quit” trend that is getting so much attention on social media. “While it’s probably stinkingly old-fashioned, I want to believe that we should take pride in doing things right,” she says.

Another of our Big Reads examines the union revival brewing at Starbucks in the US. Can it breathe new life into the workers’ movement?

What good news…

Do you want to help at home on a desert island? An unexpected bonus of the work-from-everywhere era is the increasing possibility of volunteer work abroadwhile still keep your day job.

