Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy – a notion used to justify foreign intervention

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Vladimir Putin has approved a new foreign policy doctrine based on the concept of a “Russian world,” an idea conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers.

The 31-page “Humanitarian Policy,” published more than six months after the war in Ukraine, says Russia must “protect, protect and promote the traditions and ideals of the Russian world.”

Though presented as a kind of soft power strategy, it anchors in official policy ideas around Russian politics and religion that some hardliners have used to justify foreign intervention — such as Ukraine’s invasion of Moscow.

“The Russian Federation supports its compatriots living abroad in exercising their rights, protecting their interests and preserving their Russian cultural identity,” the policy said.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based on the concept of a “Russian world,” an idea conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers

It said Russia’s ties with its compatriots abroad made it possible to “strengthen its image on the international stage as a democratic country aspiring to create a multipolar world.”

Putin has for years emphasized what he sees as the tragic fate of some 25 million ethnic Russians living outside Russia in newly independent states when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, an event he has called a “geopolitical catastrophe.”

Russia has continued to view the former Soviet space, from the Baltic states to Central Asia, as its legitimate sphere of influence — an idea fiercely opposed by many of those countries as well as the West.

The ideals of the Russian world were used to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before invading, Putin falsely claimed that Kiev had committed a “genocide” against the Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Though presented as a kind of soft power strategy, it anchors in official policy ideas around Russian politics and religion that some hardliners have used to justify foreign intervention — such as Ukraine’s invasion of Moscow. Pictured: Firefighters work on a building destroyed in a Russian missile attack in Kharkov . on Tuesday

The ideals of the Russian world were used to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before invading, Putin falsely claimed that Kiev had committed a “genocide” against the Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier walks through a destroyed building near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 3

Putin also justified the annexation of Crimea in 2014 by appealing to the concept of a “Russian world” and said the Russians living there lived in a “divided nation.”

The same language has been used by Russian officials in recent months when discussing the Transnistria region, an unrecognized Moscow-backed patch of land bordering southwestern Ukraine.

Kremlin chief Rustam Minnekayev said in April that Russia sought control of southern Ukraine, which could provide access to Transnistria, “where there have been cases of oppression of the Russian-speaking population.”

Moldovans and Ukrainians fear Russian troops will launch ‘false flag’ attacks to provide a pretext for the invasion of Transnistria.

Putin’s new foreign policy also says: Russia should strengthen cooperation with Slavic countries, China and India and further strengthen its ties with the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

It said Moscow should further deepen its ties with Abkhazia and Ossetia, two Georgian regions recognized as independent by Moscow after the war against Georgia in 2008, as well as the two breakaway entities in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk. . People’s Republic.