Putin: United States created nuclear precedent by bombing Japan at end of Second World War

Vladimir Putin accused the US of creating a ‘precedent’ for nuclear weapons by bombing Japan at the end of World War II in a deranged speech calling the West ‘satanists’ and accusing the ‘Anglo-Saxons’ of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

The Russian despot ranted about sex-change operations, claimed the US is occupying Germany and Korea and vowed to ‘crush’ the West in disturbing comments as he announced the annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

His saber rattling is another frightening indication that he is prepared to use nuclear weapons, as he has vowed to use “all available means” to hold the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Once again, he blamed the West for its invasion of Ukraine because he believes that Russia is a ‘colony’ and a ‘band of slaves, and wants to divide it into smaller states that will ‘fight each other’.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Friday saying the annexations “have no legitimacy” and will not be recognized by the US. He also announced a new set of sanctions in response to the move.

“The United States will always honor Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders,” Biden said in the statement, adding, “We will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically.”

“In response to false claims of Russian annexation, the United States, together with our allies and partners, today announces new sanctions,” the president said in his statement on Friday. “These sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities, inside and outside Russia, that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.”

The Russian president said Westerners have made the leap from imposing sanctions to carrying out “terrorist attacks” in a hostile speech delivered from the Kremlin.

The sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines by the West was an attempt to “destroy Europe’s energy infrastructure”, he claimed, adding that “those who profit from it have done so”, without naming a specific country.

Fears of nuclear war have grown since Putin confirmed last week that he was “not lying” when he said Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory.

He stated that there is a ‘centuries-old Russophobia’ against his country and his people because they dared to defend themselves from Western colonization.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States had created a “precedent” by using nuclear weapons against Japan at the end of World War II, in a speech full of hostility towards the West delivered from the Kremlin on Friday.

The speech was for Putin to announce that he will annex four Ukrainian regions after sham elections and concluded that those areas want to join Russia after voters were seen being escorted at gunpoint to the ballots.

Flash back: Smoke rises over the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima after US forces dropped a second atomic bomb on August 9, 1945

He also said that any country that wants to ‘live by the rules of the United States’ are ‘political masochists’.

Putin even made the outlandish claim that the United States is occupying Germany by downplaying the relationship between the two nations.

‘Germany is still their vassal, but the US still calls them ‘equal allies’. This is a real shame,’ the Russian leader said.

Announcing on Friday that he was annexing four Ukrainian regions, Putin delivered a searing speech in which he stated that Russia would use “all power and all means” at its disposal to defend its new lands from attacks by the West or Ukraine and help to liberate the world. .

The Russian despot, speaking in front of his cronies in Moscow, declared that ‘millions of people’ had ‘opted’ to become Russia’s vassals after staging sham referendums in which armed troops went from door to door with clear glass ballot boxes. to force people to vote.

“They are our people, forever,” he told a standing ovation inside the Kremlin’s grand Georgian Hall before calling on Ukraine and its Western allies to abandon hopes of retrieving them, repeating the threat to use “all forces” to defend the territory. ‘New Territories’.

He said: “The West wants to see Russia as a colony, a society without freedom.”

“One of the reasons for centuries-old Russophobia is that we did not allow ourselves to be robbed during the colonization period, we forced Europe to trade on an equal footing,” Putin added, stating that he has “intervention” plans.

Putin criticized the United States for being the only country to have used nuclear weapons twice against another nation and also accused the United States of leaving a “terrible mark on the history of Korea and Vietnam” with commitments in both conflicts.

Putin chants ‘Russia’ with the puppet ‘leaders’ of the four Ukrainian regions he now claims are part of his country, vowing to use ‘all forces’ to defend them, raising fears he will resort to nuclear weapons.

Russian puppets in Donetsk, which the Kremlin has partially occupied since 2014, are shown waving flags and cheering as Putin announced the region is now part of Russia.

Putin, speaking in front of his cronies in Moscow on Friday, declared that “millions of people” had “chosen” to become Russia’s vassals after staging sham referendums in which armed troops went from door to door with clear glass ballot boxes on to force people to vote

European nations, which have been reeling from rising energy prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have noted that it is Russia, not Europe, that benefits from the chaos in energy markets and energy prices.

Putin claimed that the United States is to blame for the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline.

He also called the West ‘satanic’ for rejecting ‘moral standards’ in an attack on liberalism. Unlike Russia, he asserted that the United States and other Western nations have moved away from “traditional” and “religious” values.

At one point in the speech, he asked assembled dignitaries if they wanted “sex-change operations offered to children,” a practice he hinted was widespread in the West.

‘From the primary grades, perversions were imposed on children, which led them to degradation and extinction,’ he said. That they instill in them that there are supposedly other genders besides women and men and offer them a sex change operation? This is unacceptable to us.

In his two decades in power, Putin has routinely promoted what he says are “traditional values” and suppressed LGBTQ rights through a series of laws and by backing ultra-restrictive initiatives and social movements.

Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February with claims that the nation wants to join Russia, and he has now claimed that four regions have voted to be annexed to the Kremlin.

Putin claimed in his speech that the US is to blame for the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline because he says they want to ‘destroy Europe’s energy infrastructure’. Pictured: A major ocean disturbance is seen off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm on Tuesday, September 27, following unusual leaks from the two Nord Stream pipelines that run from Russia under the Baltic Sea.

The leader’s promise to protect his ‘new territories’ will be put to the test almost immediately, possibly within hours, as thousands of Russian troops are currently believed to be surrounded in Lyman in the Donetsk region.

The city is about to fall with troops captured or killed in the process.

Russia also continues to attack regions it now claims as part of its own country, firing a rocket at a humanitarian car convoy in Zaporizhzhia earlier in the day, killing at least 25 civilians and wounding 50 in the process. The cars were headed to Russian-occupied territory to distribute aid, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “bloodthirsty scum” after the blast.

‘Only complete terrorists could do this,’ he claimed, telling Putin, ‘You will definitely answer [for it]. For every Ukrainian life lost!

Putin promised in his remarks that Moscow would rebuild all the cities and towns in Ukraine that were destroyed by its assault on the Eastern European nation.