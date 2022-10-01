Putin takes swipe at Giorgia Meloni by cutting off gas to Italy days after she backed Ukraine

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Russia’s Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Italy just days after the new right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni publicly endorsed Ukraine.

Italian energy giant Eni said it was told a transport problem in Austria meant the Russian gas supplier would not be able to deliver gas until at least Monday.

Giorgia Meloni, who will become Italy’s new prime minister, earlier said that Putin “threatens the security of the entire European continent” and that his annexation of four Ukrainian regions “has no legal or political value.”

Putin has been at odds with the Europeans countries for the supply of natural gas and has been accused of using the flow of gas needed for energy in the region as an economic weapon.

Most of the Russian gas delivered to Italy passes through Ukraine via the Trans Austrian Gas Pipeline (TAG), to Tarvisio in northern Italy on the Austrian border.

Gazprom later said in a statement that Russian gas transportation through Austria had been suspended “due to the Austrian operator’s refusal to confirm transportation nominations.”

“The reason is related to the regulatory changes that took place in Austria at the end of September,” he added.

Tensions reached new highs this week after leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines linking Russia and Germany dumped tons of methane into the Baltic Sea.

The Danish Energy Agency now says that one of two broken natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Italy just days after new right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni backed Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of using the flow of gas to Europe as an economic weapon

Italian energy giant Eni said Gazprom had informed them that a transport problem in Austria meant they would not be able to deliver gas until at least Monday.

Explosions along the Nord Stream pipelines have caused thousands of tonnes of natural gas to leak into the Baltic Sea.

In Austria, regulator E-Control said the new rules, which came into force on Saturday, had been “known to all market players for months”.

He said he hoped “everyone would adjust and take the necessary steps to fulfill their obligations.”

The problems were related to “contractual details” related to the transit of gas to Italy, he said on Twitter.

Before the war in Ukraine, Italy imported 95 percent of the gas it consumes, about 45 percent of which came from Russia.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has signed new deals with other gas producers to reduce Italy’s dependence on Russia, reduced to 25 percent from June, while accelerating the shift to renewable energy.

Denmark and Sweden said of the leak (pictured) that “the potential impact on marine life in the Baltic Sea is of concern, and the climate effect would likely be very substantial.”

The Nord 2 pipeline now appears to have stopped leaking into the sea, with the Danish Energy Agency saying on Twitter that it had been informed by the company that operates the pipeline that the pressure appears to have stabilized.

“This indicates that the gas leak in this pipeline has stopped,” the Danish Energy Agency said.

The underwater explosions that damaged the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines this week have caused huge methane leaks. Nordic investigators said the blasts involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russian-built oil pipelines, a charge the United States and its allies vehemently deny.

Speaking in Moscow on Friday, Putin said “Anglo-Saxons” in the West had gone from imposing sanctions on Russia to “terrorist attacks”, sabotaging oil pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy Europe’s energy infrastructure”.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden dismissed Putin’s claims about the pipeline as outlandish.

It was a deliberate act of sabotage. And now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies. We will work with our allies to get to the bottom of precisely what happened,” Biden promised. ‘Just don’t listen to what Putin says. What he says we know is not true.

Attacks on pipelines have prompted energy companies and European governments to beef up security around energy infrastructure.