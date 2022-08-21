<!–

Three alleged Kremlin spies caught breaking into an arms factory in Albania are accused of spraying chemicals into the faces of the soldiers who stopped them.

Two men with Russian passports and a Ukrainian national, most likely from one of Moscow’s breakaway republics, attempted to enter the weapons factory tonight, the NATO country’s defense ministry said explosively.

It added: “The officers guarding the factory responded immediately, but in their efforts to stop the three strangers, two of our soldiers were injured.”

Factory director Lorenc Zani confirmed there was a “physical collision”, after which the defending soldiers were sprayed with the unknown material. Albanian Daily News reported.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the three individuals are “suspected of espionage”.

Officers arrested the three men, while Albanian soldiers are now hospitalized with illnesses from the apparent chemical poisoning.

They are said to be in a stable condition.

The Defense Ministry said one of those arrested, identified only as a Russian citizen, MZ, aged 24, entered the factory’s territory and attempted to take photos.

Two others, a Russian woman identified as ST, 33, and Ukrainian man FA, 25, were also arrested nearby.

The Gramsh military base in central Albania is an unusual location for foreign ‘tourists’ to visit.

Albania’s status as a NATO member for more than a decade has raised eyebrows.

It joined the Western Military Alliance in 2009.

During communism, Gramsh was used to produce Russian AK-47 machine guns.

According to the ministry’s website, the factory is now providing production services for the defense industry, without giving more details.

The latest possible escalation in tensions between NATO and Russia comes when Putin’s daughter ‘Rasputin’ is allegedly killed in a car bomb ‘meant for her father’.

Darya Dugin was ‘shot to pieces’ in an elaborate ‘contract killing’ near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday night.

The hit was reportedly intended for her father Alexander Dugin, 60, who planned to travel with her back from a festival before deciding to get a separate car.

Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, labeled the authors of the apparent attack “despicable villains.”

He added on Telegram: “The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, who tried to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter… In a car. Blessed memory of Daria, she’s a real Russian girl!’

Russian forces today stepped up their fight to capture one of the dwindling cities in fought-over eastern Ukraine not yet under their control, as they continue firing on towns and villages in the north and south of the country.

Ukrainian officials on Saturday said Russian shelling had collapsed balconies and blown out windows in the southern region of Mikolayiv, injuring at least nine civilians.

A five-storey apartment building and private residences in the city of Voznesensk have been badly damaged, the governor of the Black Sea region said.

Vitaliy Kim wrote in a Telegram message: ‘As of 1.30pm (local time) nine injured, including four children.

‘All children in a serious condition. The ages range from three to 17 years.’

He added that a young girl lost an eye as a result of Saturday’s attack.