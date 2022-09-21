Putin speech: Russians race to flee country in bid to dodge army call-up

Russian President Putin delivered his first address to the Russian nation since the start of his war in Ukraine this morning – mobilizing his military reserves and issuing a new nuclear threat to the West.

The despot gave his own twisted version of the war to date, painting NATO as the aggressors and saying that Ukrainians are torturing their own civilians and that Western leaders are plotting the very destruction of Russia.

Here is his speech in its entirety:

Citizens of Donetsk and Luhansk, People’s Republics of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and other people free from the Nazi regime.

We will talk about the steps to protect our sovereignty, the will and desire of our citizens to determine their own future and about the aggressive bloc of Western countries that are trying to preserve their supremacy at all costs – that are trying to block and suppress any independent center of development to force their will in brutal ways on other people

The West’s goal is to weaken and destroy. They openly say that in 1991 they succeeded in splitting the Soviet Union, and now it is time for Russia itself. Russia will be divided into many regions and territories, which will fight each other to the death.

They had these plans for a long time. They supported gangs of international terrorists in the Caucasus. They encourage NATO to come to our borders. There is total Russophobia and years of total hatred of Russia.

First of all, this is in Urkaine. They made the Ukrainian people cannon fodder and pushed Ukraine into a war with our country

They started the war already in 2014, used the army against the civilian population and organized genocide, a blockade and terror against people who refused to recognize Ukrainian power as a result of a military coup.

As usual, they refused a peaceful solution to the Donbas issue and began to assert the right to use nuclear weapons. It became clear as before, another major offensive in Donbas is inevitable, and the decision on a preventive military operation was the only decision and absolutely necessary.

The main objective of liberating all of Donbas remains unchanged.

The People’s Republic of Luhansk is completely cleansed of the Nazis. The fight in the Donetsk People’s Republic continues.

The occupation regime has made a deep defense line, and therefore that part of our army and Donbas military units use technology and people and liberate the Donetsk People’s Republic step by step, village by village, and help people who have been held hostage by the criminal. regime

As is known, the professional army participates in the special military operation, but volunteer units fight alongside them.

They have different nationalities, professions and ages. They are true patriots who protect Russia and Donbas through the calling of their hearts.

The Ministry of Defense was instructed by me to establish as soon as possible the legal status of these areas and also the status of the units of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

They must be the same as the professional military of the Russian Army, including social guarantees, medical and financial supplies.

We need to pay special attention to the procurement of units in Donbas using technology and ammunition.

Our army, based on the decisions of the Ministry of Defense and the General Command, has liberated the significant areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia from the neo-Nazis.

As a result, there is a long line of military contact – over 1,000 km.

In Istanbul [peace negotiations with Ukraine] there was a very positive response to our proposal to ensure Russia’s security

But it was obvious that the West was not satisfied with a peaceful resolution, so after making certain compromises, Ukraine was actually given direct orders to undermine the negotiations.

The Kyiv regime began using new groups of foreign mercenaries and nationalists, and the army was trained to NATO standards and actually commanded by Western commanders.

The regime of repression was intensified across Ukraine by its military, which in 2014 used the policy of terror and intimidation. It becomes more and more barbaric and horrible.

The areas freed from the neo-Nazis and freed from the war, these are the Novorossiya countries we are talking about – Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporzhizhia regions – you have seen the barbarity of the neo-Nazis in the regions captured by them.

Banderas [supporters of a far-right Ukrainian leader] and the Nazi mercenaries torture the peaceful citizens.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson lived over 7.5 million people before the start of the operation.

Many were forced to become refugees, those who remained are constantly bombarded by rockets and artillery from the side of neo-Nazis who attack hospitals, schools and create acts of terror against peaceful citizens

We have a moral right to give people dear to us who are being tortured, we have to give them a chance to decide their own fate.

The parliaments of the LPR and DPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, have decided to hold referendums on joining Russia and have asked Russia to support such a move.

I emphasize that we will do everything we can to create safe conditions for holding the referendums, so that people can express their will and decision about the future. They will be supported by us.

Dear friends, today our army is heading towards the front line that exceeds 1000 km, and they are not only facing the neo-Nazis, but the entire collective military machine of the West.

In this situation, I consider it necessary to take the following decision which is appropriate to the threat we face.

In defense of our motherland, to ensure its security, territorial integrity, safety of our people and in the free territories, I consider it necessary to support the decision of the Ministry of Defense and the General Command on a partial mobilization held in the Russian Federation.

I emphasize that it is partial mobilization. Only those who are currently in the reserve will be called up, and also those who served in the army and have certain military skills. They will be given additional military training taking into account the particular military operation.

The decree has been signed, officially the chambers of the Federal Assembly and the Duma will be informed.

The mobilization starts today, September 21, I instruct the regional commanders to provide all necessary assistance to military commissars. I emphasize that Russian citizens who are called up as part of mobilization will be given all the guarantees, all the benefits of those who serve under contract

The decree on partial mobilization includes additional measures to secure the state’s procurement for the defense of military technology and additional capacity for its production.

All financial issues relating to the supply of defense factories must be resolved without delay.

In its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has crossed all lines.

We constantly hear threats against our people, and some irresponsible politicians in the West are talking about not just providing Ukraine with long-range military systems that will be able to hit Russia – this is already happening, we are talking about the border regions, in Belgorod and systems using of strategic drones, planes that do reconnaissance across the south.

There are plans in Washington and Brussels to move the military action on to Russian territory.

It is not just about Russia being destroyed on the battlefield, they are talking about political, cultural and all other forms of sovereignty with complete looting. Now they are talking about nuclear blackmail.

The Zaporzhzhia nuclear power plant was shelled. Also, the high representative of leading NATO states said that it could be permissible to use nuclear weapons against Russia.

Those who make such statements will be reminded that our country also has various weapons of destruction, and in terms of certain components they are even more modern than NATO.

If there is any threat to the territorial integrity of our country and to protect our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal. I’m not bluffing.

Russian citizens can be sure that the territorial integrity of our motherland, our independence and security will be ensured. I want to emphasize – by any means available

And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn on them

In our historical tradition, our people had it in their destiny to stop those who try to subjugate our fatherland, and it will happen now.

I believe in your support.