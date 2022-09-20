Putin ‘should have nuked Queen’s FUNERAL’, Russian propagandist says

Putin should have nuked the queen’s funeral while world leaders were all gathered in one place, one of the Kremlin’s most prominent propagandists has declared.

Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’, made the chilling suggestion last night – just hours after Her Majesty’s body was laid to rest after 11 days of mourning.

The 37-year-old – who is married to a Russian politician – spoke to guests about when and where her country could use its nuclear weapons, saying: ‘We should have done it today, all the best people are [in Britain] for the funeral.’

With a crooked laugh she then added: ‘God forgive me.’

Olga Skabeyeva, a propagandist dubbed Putin’s ‘Iron Puppet’ last night suggested Russia should nuke the Queen’s funeral

Skabeyeva made the remark in response to guest Andrey Gurulev, a retired general and current member of parliament, who dismissed claims that Russia would attack Ukraine.

“We still have to live over there in Ukraine,” he said. ‘We have lots of goals. Ramstein [airbase in Germany] is a good fat one but it could wait.

‘Why should we bomb Ukraine or Germany when there is Britain – the root of evil?’

Britain could be ‘soft white’ and turned into a ‘Mars wasteland’ with just a small number of Russian attacks, he said, after which NATO would ‘back off’.

‘When Britain is turned into a Martian wasteland, what will NATO’s Article 5 [defending collective security] about, he said.

‘Defend the Martian wasteland? There will be nothing left there. An unshakable island – it will be shaky.’

Gurulev’s remarks come as Russia’s propagandists try to make sense of their country’s latest battlefield humiliation after its troops were routed near Kharkiv.

Skabeyeva made the remark during a debate on when and where Russia should use its nuclear weapons (pictured, a new Sarmat missile)

Andrey Gurulev, a retired general and current MP, said Britain should be prioritized for a strike – calling the country the ‘root of evil’

Unlike earlier retreats from Kiev and around Snake Island, Russian state media have struggled to play the debacle as anything but a defeat.

But instead of admitting to being beaten by Ukraine, Putin’s mouthpieces argue that NATO forces are directly involved in the fight and have beaten them instead.

This has led to increased calls for Russia to strike back at NATO allies.

Former leaders of the military alliance have also warned of the risk that Putin could resort to nuclear weapons as his invasion falters.

Rose Gottemoeller, who was deputy secretary-general of the alliance from 2016 to 2019, said the Russians may ‘hit back in really unpredictable ways’ after the crash around Kharkiv.

Ms Gottemoeller said those attacks could include launching a nuclear weapon into the Black Sea or at a Ukrainian military base as a show of force.

“The goal would be to make the Ukrainians, in their terror, capitulate,” she explained.

Ms Gottemoeller said Russia was unlikely to use long-range nuclear weapons of the kind that could hit Britain or the US, but would hope to deter Ukraine’s Western allies from supporting its war effort.

Hundreds of world leaders, diplomats and royalty attended the Queen’s funeral yesterday at Westminster Abbey (pictured with Joe Biden taking his place among the dignitaries)

Asked on the BBC how the West should respond in the event of a nuclear attack, she added: ‘I emphasize that if [the Russians] go that way, then we don’t have to respond in a nuclear way.

‘[We] should bring to bear our other significant capabilities, whether a cyber response or conventional [weapons] response.’

She also stressed that Western military aid and training to Ukraine should continue, but that diplomatic channels should be kept open to the Kremlin.

Asked what the West should tell Putin, she said: ‘We have done an excellent job of sending a clear message to Moscow that: “No impunity.”

‘We know what you’re up to, you’re not getting away with it’

‘If there is a move towards weapons of mass destruction, and so far I have seen no indication of that, but if there is, then we need to get it out there and say to the Russians: “No impunity here”. ‘