Putin sends scores of armoured vehicles including T80 and T72 tanks to Crimea

Dozens of Russian tanks and armored cars were seen in Crimea with Russian trains as Putin prepares to send more troops to Ukraine through the annexed region.

Fighting in the crucial Donbas region has intensified in recent weeks as Moscow tried to take control of eastern Ukraine.

But a series of Ukrainian attacks on valuable Russian fighter jets and ammunition warehouses in Crimea have reportedly forced Putin to change tack.

The eerie footage shot yesterday shows dozens of T-80 and T-72 tanks, as well as howitzer rocket launchers and armored cars, near Taman in mainland Russia.

Images released by independent media in Crimea show a long line of Russian vehicles

Just across the Kerch Bridge is the Black Sea peninsula, which Putin stole in 2014.

Other weapons on the train were 152mm self-propelled Msta-S launchers and the 122mm regimental self-propelled 2S1 Gvozdika.

Putin is believed to be moving new weapons into the key region of Kherson, where his forces are threatened by a Ukrainian backlash.

The footage was unveiled by Krym.Realii under the US government-backed Radio Liberty.

Reinforcements are believed to be deployed in Donbas and strategically critical Kherson areas

A link of tanks on top of Russian trains was seen as they prepared to cross the Kerch Bridge

The Russian reinforcements came when ex-president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev claimed his boss was “very sparing” in his use of aggression in Ukraine.

Putin’s lackey said: ‘We understand that’ [the war] now proceeds according to the most frugal, moderate option.’

Claiming without evidence that there were no civilian casualties, he said: “Our country, as well as the armed forces of the Republic of Donetsk and the Republic of Luhansk, act only against the armed forces of Ukraine.”

The Kerch Bridge connects the annexed Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia (undated file image)

Medvedev (left) is pictured visiting wounded Russian soldiers in border town of Rostov-on-Don

Russia could have ended the war by unleashing shock and awe over major cities, he said, but “we didn’t choose that option.”

He insisted, “This military campaign could have ended much sooner. But there would have been very different consequences for Ukraine.

“The infrastructure would be completely destroyed, decision centers, authorities and so on would be destroyed.”

Medvedev is now deputy head of Russia’s powerful Security Council.

He claimed that Russia was “forced” to invade Ukraine.

The hardliner also blamed Kiev leaders for failing to recognize geopolitical realities and “persecuting their own people” in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.