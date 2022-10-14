Putin says Russia's mobilisation for the Ukraine war will be over in two weeks

<!–

Vladimir Putin said today that a direct clash between NATO troops and those from Russia would lead to a global catastrophe, while insisting that it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine with his ongoing invasion.

The Russian strongman also said his military mobilization for the war is coming to an end and he has no plans for further conscription.

Putin spoke in Astana during a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Summit (CIS), where he sat down with allies.

At a news conference in the Kazakh capital, Putin said the “partial mobilization” he announced last month, which the defense minister said was aimed at recruiting 300,000 troops, was complete and would be over within two weeks.

In further comments, he said he currently saw no need for ‘massive attacks’ on Ukraine now – but that could change in the future.

Fears have risen in recent weeks over the possibility of Moscow launching nuclear strikes after suffering a series of embarrassing setbacks in Putin’s invasion.

Putin said he “doesn’t see the need” for talks with US President Joe Biden on ending the war, but suggested he was open to talks with Kiev.

‘We should ask him whether he is ready to have such talks with me or not. I don’t see the need, to be honest,’ Putin said, asked about a potential meeting with Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit in November. He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia has not yet been decided.

