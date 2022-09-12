Putin ‘sacks’ top ranking general after ’16 days’ following crushing defeat in eastern Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has reportedly fired a top general just 16 days after appointing him following his crushing defeat in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian president is said to have relieved Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov from his duties over the Kremlin’s failure to hold large swaths of Ukrainian territory in recent days.

A counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces has pushed troops within 30 miles of the border, amid reports that Russian forces have left tanks, weapons and supplies in a panic.

There are claims from some sources that Russian soldiers ‘literally ran away from their positions’, even leaving their clothes behind as they run away from the advancing Ukrainian army in the Kharkov oblast in the northeast of the country.

It comes as Ukrainian soldiers storm into the east of the country in an effort to take more than 1,000 square miles of territory in a matter of days, at a time that could prove to be a turning point in the war.

It came after an ongoing Ukrainian “disinformation campaign” about a counter-offensive in the south, which managed to divert Russian forces in that direction and leave the northeast vulnerable to attack.

The main advance into the area began six days ago and has forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to avoid being surrounded.

Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov reportedly fired by Vladimir Putin after the defeat of his troops in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian flag erected in the town of Balakliya in southeastern Kharkiv Oblast after it was recaptured by Ukrainian forces yesterday

A Ukrainian soldier shouts ‘Glory to Ukraine’ as a military convoy moves past Husarivka toward eastern Ukraine on Saturday

According to the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Berdnikov was appointed commander of the Western Armed Forces on August 26, 2022.

However, it appears that his leadership was short-lived, as Ukrainian intelligence said he was fired by Putin over the defeat in Kharkov. There is no confirmation from the Kremlin about this.

This came after unconfirmed reports in June that he had been killed in fighting in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

As Russian troops tried desperately in recent days to get away from oncoming troops, a Ukrainian unit said the chain of command had been broken and troops ran away from the Kremlin without even trying to fight back.

The source told the Telegraph that many had changed into civilian clothes to avoid being spotted by Ukrainian troops and left behind a “huge amount of vehicles and ammunition.”

He said: ‘They were really scared, their chain of command was in chaos. Officers left the area before the fighting started.

“There were a lot of uniforms. We caught some of these guys trying to escape in plain clothes, telling unbelievable crap to save themselves.”

In an attempt to retaliate, Russia last night slammed into Ukraine’s infrastructure in what President Volodymyr Zelensky said was an attack to “deprive people of light and heat.”

Rockets knocked out power and water to much of the city of Kharkov, with power cuts in Bnipro, Poltava and other eastern cities potentially affecting millions.

This prompted President Zelensky to label Russia as a ‘terrorist state’ and he launched a fiery speech against the Kremlin.

He said, ‘Do you still think we are one people? Do you still think you can scare us, break us, force us to make concessions? Do you really not get it? Don’t you understand who we are? Where we stand for? What are we all about?

‘Read my lips: without gas or without you? Without you. Without light or without you? Without you. Without water or without you? Without you. Without food or without you? Without you.

“Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst are not as terrifying and deadly to us as your friendship and brotherhood. But history will put everything in its place. And then we’ll be with gas, light, water and food…and without you!’

In a tweet, President Zelensky added: “A total blackout in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, a partial one in the regions of Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a message to Russia after it attacked critical civilian infrastructure last night, saying: ‘Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst are not as terrifying and deadly to us as your friendship and brotherhood’

On his official Twitter account, President Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” and that it is trying to “deprive people of light and warmth”

“RF terrorists remain terrorists and attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light and heat. #RussiaIsATerroristState’

Earlier in the day, the 200th in the war, President Zelensky mocked Russia’s retreat in a video address to the nation, saying that “the Russian military in these days is showing the best it can – showing its back.”

Yesterday he posted a video of Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag again over the city of Chkalovske. More importantly, they entered the Russian supply cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya.

Unusually, the propaganda-led Russian Defense Ministry confirmed its withdrawal from these cities, but said its forces were “regrouping” to defend the Donetsk region, where Ukraine will be heading.

Ukraine’s military leader, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said yesterday that his forces had liberated about 1,160 square miles since early September — three times the amount of regained territory claimed by Mr Zelensky just two days earlier.

It should be the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian troops since they thwarted Putin’s attempt to take Kiev and other central parts of the country, not long after the first invasion in late February.

After that setback, Russia regrouped to focus on the Donbas region to the east, but that too is now in the crosshairs of advancing Ukrainian forces.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine had recaptured more territory in five days than Russia had since April.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the Russians have been cut off from vital supply lines and predicted faster gains. ‘It will be like an avalanche,’ he said, ‘One line of… [Russian] defense will shake, and it will fall.’

Russia still controls about 20 percent of Ukraine, and military analysts warn that the war will continue at least through the long cold winter.

Mr. Zelensky agreed with this prediction, saying over the weekend: “Ahead of us are 90 days that will define more than 30 years of Ukrainian independence… Winter will determine our future.”

Ukrainian troops load an abandoned Russian military vehicle onto a trailer during their counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the recent gains were only possible thanks to hi-tech weapons supplied by the UK and other Western allies, adding that victory is in sight if support continues.

He added: “The more weapons we receive, the faster we will win and the faster this war will end.”

In July and August, Ukraine’s political and military leaders had very openly declared that they would launch a major counter-offensive in the south.

Taras Berezovets, press officer for the Bohun Brigade of Ukraine’s special forces, said: “It was a major special disinformation operation. The offensive took place where they least expected it, causing them to panic and flee.”

Lieutenant General Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya who provided thousands of troops for the Russian invasion, said Kharkiv’s withdrawal was the result of leadership blunders.

“They made mistakes,” he said.

“If they don’t change anything…I’ll be forced to contact the country’s leaders to explain the real situation on the ground.”

Russian political analyst Sergei Markov criticized Putin’s presence at Moscow’s 875th “birthday” celebration on Saturday.

“The fireworks in Moscow on a tragic day of Russia’s military defeat will have very serious political consequences,” he said.