Putin ‘preparing to make decision about launching a tactical nuclear strike’, say Kremlin ‘insiders’

Vladimir Putin is ‘preparing to make key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear attack from a bunker’ some distance outside Moscow, it was claimed today.

Putin – who turns 70 on Friday – has warned his immediate family, including gymnast partner Alina Kabaeva, 40, of the possibility of a quick evacuation, it is claimed.

He believes the bunker is ‘secure’ against Western attacks and top officials from his security apparatus and government will be moved to the secret location, according to the General SVR channel.

The anti-Kremlin outlet – which claims inside knowledge of Putin’s circle – has long claimed he is suffering from acute health problems, but offers no proof of its claims.

Putin is believed to have several bunkers in Siberia, one linked to the massive new liquid container terminal at Sabetta on the Yamal Peninsula and the other in the Altai Mountains.

‘Relatives and friends of the heads of state will be delivered to the bunker in advance’, said a report from the channel today.

Putin is said to be considering using tactical nukes in Ukraine as his invasion falls apart and his army is routed by the Ukrainian army

‘Alina Kabaeva with [the couple’s] children and two older daughters with children and cohabitants were warned about the possibility of emergency evacuation.

‘But not everyone in Russia’s leadership was lucky.

‘For example, Putin ordered, in the event of a nuclear threat, to evacuate the ‘necessary minimum’ of Russian officials’.

This will include Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Speaker of Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.

It will include the Prosecutor General, the leadership of the Security Council – but not ex-president Dmitry Medvedev – as well as key officials from his presidential administration and three security and spy services, FSB, FSO, SVR with their families.

His Ministry of Defense has various bunkers, including in the Urals.

The presumed evacuation includes his eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova, 36, a geneticist, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, a high-kicking ‘rock’n’roll’ dancer turned mathematician, with their spouses and children.

But an unknown Putin ‘love child’ Luiza Rozova, also known as Elizaveta Krivonogikh, 19, is not invited to the bunker and neither is a mystery son from a previous relationship, it was claimed.

Rozova is the daughter of cleaner turned multi-millionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh, 47, now co-owner of a major Russian bank, one of the country’s richest women with an estimated £74m financial and property fortune.

Luiza Rozova, also known as Elizaveta Krivonogikh, 19, is not invited to the bunker and neither is a mysterious son from a previous relationship, it was claimed

No senators are on the bunker list, it was claimed.

‘The Federal Council [senate] was not needed at all.

‘Putin didn’t even need his own children from his mistresses – a girl and a boy that nobody wants to evacuate.

‘Of course several friends of the President with their families and numerous servants of the bunker dwellers will also be evacuated.’

Rumors swirled at the start of the war that Putin had retreated to a bunker in Siberia.

A special bunker is rumored to fit up to 100,000 people and is designed for him to rule Russia in the event of Armageddon.

In addition to a location close to a major Gazprom facility in northern Russia, there is also rumored to be a high-tech bunker in the Altai Mountains hidden under a large dacha.

Putin is said by General SVR to have spent the past few days in Siberia since his illegal annexation of parts of eastern Ukraine.

His office said so yesterday [Mon] he had met with Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova in the Kremlin, a session which actually took place earlier, the channel said.

Instead, the president met with shamans who performed a ‘rite’ for Putin involving a ‘burning bird’ which could mean ‘victory and death’, leaving the interpretation ‘to the president’s painful imagination’, it claimed.

K-329 Belgorod nuclear submarine, Russia’s largest, is capable of launching intercontinental ballistic missiles

Pictured: Russian Topol M intercontinental ballistic missile launcher. Putin has a number of options open to him if he decides to launch a nuclear strike

His Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is known to have an interest in shamans, who are popular in his native Tuva region, as are other members of the Russian elite.

“Regardless of the shamanistic ravings that the president takes quite seriously, Putin is preparing to make important decisions about launching a tactical nuclear attack from a bunker far from Moscow, and he thinks he is safe.”

The channel claimed: ‘It’s about time Putin was sent to a psychiatric hospital for forced treatment with strict supervision, but apparently everyone is interested in participating in the experiment of ‘what happens if you give an idiot the opportunity to destroy the world ?’

Separately, pro-Kremlin war reporter Andrey Rudenko threatened nuclear attacks on the West.

“Residents of the United States saw a mushroom cloud over Las Vegas,” he wrote.

‘The residents of Las Vegas were scared to death of the cloud shaped like a nuclear mushroom over the city.

‘God show these people that it is worth stopping… or sooner or later such mushrooms may grow all over the world…’

The General SVR channel has long claimed that Putin suffers from serious illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and a schizoaffective disorder, but also provides regular updates on the war.

Its claims cannot be confirmed, but it was among the first to report in advance the shape of Putin’s recent mobilization strategy.

It is allegedly authored by an exiled Kremlin lieutenant general, known by the alias Viktor Mikhailovich.

The channel has claimed that the Kremlin is seeking to ban it, but has so far failed.