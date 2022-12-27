Putin ‘overruled his generals and personally ordered the encircled troops to fight to the death’

Vladimir Putin overruled his generals and personally ordered his encircled troops in Ukraine to stay and fight to the death in Ukraine, it has been claimed.

The Russian tyrant is misled about the true nature of the war and is so concerned with command order that he now regularly steps in to direct strategy despite never having served in the military, officials say.

When his ill-equipped soldiers were surrounded by the Ukraine at Lyman in September, the generals ordered a hasty withdrawal to save lives and artillery.

But the commanding officer on the front line received an encrypted call from the Kremlin ordering them to stand their ground, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Days later, with dozens more dead, the Russian troops had no choice but to make a humiliating retreat.

The town in Donbas, previously in Russian hands, was now littered with the bodies of its own soldiers and artillery supplies that the grateful Ukrainians gladly collected as they took back the territory.

Some Kremlin insiders say the episode is indicative of a chaotic strategy under Putin’s leadership that resulted in the protracted 10-month invasion, originally scheduled to last just a few days, and tens of thousands of soldiers killed.

The warmongering despot receives a daily written report on the war at 7 am, but officials say the information is carefully selected to give a flattering account and hide the horrors of what is happening on the ground.

Ekaterina Vinokurova, a former member of his handpicked human rights council, said: “The people around Putin protect themselves.

“They have this deep belief that they shouldn’t bother the president.”

Putin has shunned the internet for fear of Western surveillance and is totally dependent on reports from his personally appointed advisers who are afraid to tell the truth.

Some of the battlefield updates may even take days to reach your desktop, meaning the information is no longer relevant.

His willing lapdogs often highlight Moscow’s successes and downplay its many failures in the war, giving Putin confidence that he will continue to press on to victory.

US intelligence claims that there is not a single major Kremlin figure with an ear for Putin who is prepared to upset him or counter his distorted worldview.

The president has even held meetings with military experts and weapons manufacturers who were taken aback by his deluded state of mind.

In July, 30 heads of major defense companies were summoned to his residence on the outskirts of Moscow, where he claimed the war had been a success, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

Perplexingly, he told executives that the Ukrainians were only fighting out of fear that his army would fire on the deserters.

The arms manufacturers left the meeting feeling that Putin “lacked a clear picture of the conflict,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

One of the reasons Putin is so blinded by the war is his source of information.

He has recruited four of the biggest pro-war influencers to go to the front lines and join the army to feed “raw information” to it.

The team of state propagandists forms a Kremlin-led task force to produce a monthly report on the progress of the invasion.

The authoritarian even received fabricated poll data from the FSB saying that the Ukrainians would welcome the Russians with open arms.

Some argue that Putin’s intelligence at the start of the war was false and that he would not have sent troops across the border if he had known the true strength of the Ukrainian army.

Senior lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin of the pro-war ruling United Russia said Putin “proceeded from an incomplete and in some respects not entirely correct understanding of the situation.”

He added that the war planners “clearly underestimated the strength of the enemy and overestimated their own.”

CIA director William Burns said earlier this year: “I had dealt with and watched President Putin for many years and what I have seen, especially over the last decade, is that he somehow cooks up in a very fuel of grievance and ambition and insecurity [that] they are all wrapped together.

The intelligence chief said Putin’s shrinking inner circle and his grip on power have tightened, making him more isolated and paranoid.

Burns said Putin believed his military was modernized enough and the economy strong enough to ensure a quick victory and withstand sanctions.

After suffering a series of defeats in its ‘special military operation’, Russia is now seeking a battlefield victory by capturing Bakhmut, an industrial city with a pre-war population of 70,000, now reduced to about 10,000 residents in mostly elderly.

Gaining control of the city could give Russia a springboard to advance into two larger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks in the areas of two settlements in the Luhansk oblast and six in Donetsk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Tuesday.

It also reported more Russian shelling of the city of Kherson, in the Zaporizhzhia region and of settlements in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, near the Russian border.