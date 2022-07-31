Putin official who left Russia in protest at war rushed to intensive care ‘amid poisoning fears’

A senior Putin official who resigned from his post and left Russia in protest against Ukraine has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly experiencing acute numbness in his arms and legs.

Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, fell ill in an undisclosed western country in Europe.

The report came from journalist Ksenia Sobchak, a former Russian presidential candidate.

The initial diagnosis is Guillain-Barré syndrome, but the investigation is still ongoing after repeated cases of poisoning Putin’s enemies.

Anatoly Chubais is credited with ‘talent-spotting’ Putin in the 1990s before he left the country

Sobchak stated, “In this case, the diagnosis may change.”

She said that “the room where Chubais was when he felt unwell was being examined by chemical protection suit specialists.

“And the police questioned all witnesses.”

His wife Avdotya Smirnova, 56, a film director, said his condition was “unstable,” Sobchak said.

“It got bad, suddenly the arms and legs went numb.”

Chubais himself was quoted as saying: ‘I was admitted to one of the European clinics with a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A condition of moderate severity, stable.’

Chubais (pictured with Putin in 2016) is said to suffer from Guillain-Barre syndrome

Chubais stepped down as Putin’s special envoy to international organizations in March — and left Russia to live in exile in protest at the war, media reports say.

He is seen as the highest-ranking Russian official to resign for this reason.

He is a former Kremlin deputy prime minister who led the privatization of the Russian economy after the fall of communism in the government of Boris Yeltsin.

He remained a key player under Putin – and from 1998 to 2008 he headed the Russian state electricity monopoly, RAO UES.

Chubais (left) has long been seen as Russia’s foremost pro-Western politician (pictured in 2007 with German energy magnate Wulf Bernotat, while Putin and Angela Merkel deliberated behind them)

For the next 12 years, he headed RUSNANO, the Russian nanotechnology company.

He was seen as the most prominent pro-Western politician on Putin’s team.

In early June, he was photographed in a Cypriot supermarket and earlier there were reports that he had been to Israel and Turkey.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare and serious condition that can be life-threatening and affects the nerves in the feet, hands, and extremities.

It causes numbness, weakness and pain.