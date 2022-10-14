Putin moves his bombers to Europe’s doorstep days before huge Nato exercise

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vladimir Putin has parked nuclear bombs on Europe’s doorstep, days before a massive NATO exercise in which Britain will play a central role.

In a classic Kremlin saber-clatter, Moscow moved a fleet of 11 nuclear fighter jets more than 1,500 miles to the Arctic Circle.

The aircraft will be deployed at Olenya Air Base, close to Finland and Norway, and can launch long- and short-range weapons.

The seven TU-160 ‘Blackjack’ strategic bombers and four TU-95 ‘Bear’ hydrogen bomb carriers were picked up on new satellite images. According to similar images, in mid-August, such bombers were not at the base on the Kola Peninsula.

Putin yesterday warned of a “global catastrophe” if NATO troops clash directly with Russia, despite now increasing that risk himself. A number of Russian nuclear exercises will take place in the coming weeks, which are expected to include firing ballistic missiles, as NATO tests its readiness to respond to such attacks.

The move of the Russian plane from a base close to Ukraine’s battlefields was spotted by Israeli intelligence officials.

Putin yesterday warned of a ‘global catastrophe’ if NATO troops clash directly with Russia, despite now increasing that risk himself

They are now less than 160 miles from Finland, which is about to join NATO, and 115 miles from Norway, an existing member of the alliance.

The Royal Air Force completes final preparations for exercise Steadfast Noon, in which up to 60 NATO aircraft will participate in training flights over Belgium, the North Sea and Britain to practice the use of US atomic bombs in Europe.

From Monday, the exercises will simulate tactical strikes and RAF Typhoons will play the role of Russian MiG fighter jets, while RAF F-35 Lightnings will escort US nuclear bombers.

Nuclearly capable US B-52 ‘Stratofortress’ aircraft will cross the Atlantic to participate and join US F-15 Eagle jets at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (pictured) made it clear that Exercise Steadfast Noon, in which up to 60 NATO aircraft will participate in training flights over Belgium, the North Sea and Britain, will continue next week despite the tense international situation

Moscow has moved a fleet of 11 nuclear-capable fighter jets more than 1,500 miles to the Arctic Circle. The seven TU-160 ‘Blackjack’ strategic bombers and four TU-95 ‘Bear’ hydrogen bomb carriers were picked up on new satellite images. Pictured: A TU-160 ‘Blackjack’ strategic bomber

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg made it clear this week that the alliance would continue its annual operation despite the tense international situation.

Canceling the exercises because of the war in Ukraine would send a “very wrong signal,” he said, arguing that NATO military strength was the best way to prevent a further escalation of tensions.

Putin yesterday warned NATO not to intervene in Ukraine, adding: “I hope those who make decisions will decide not to.”

Western officials said Russia was “rapidly depleting its stock of missiles” and was unable to import the parts needed to manufacture replacements due to sanctions. One added: “For these reasons, Russia cannot continue the air campaign indefinitely.”